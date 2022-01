PHILADELPHIA, PA – On December 26, 2021, at approximately 1:00 PM, an unknown black male entered the Family Dollar store located at 4061 Lancaster Avenue. Once inside the suspect makes his way back to a restricted area and breaks into the locked store office. One of the items stolen is a set of car keys belonging to a store employee. The suspect leaves through the rear of the store where he finds the employee’s vehicle and drives off in it. Inside the vehicle were several firearms and other ballistic items. The vehicle was recovered but the firearms were missing.

