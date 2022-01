Police have arrested the father of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery, who has not been seen since October 2019.Adam Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested on Tuesday evening on charges of felony second-degree assault against Harmony in 2019.Other charges on the warrant were a misdemeanour charge of interference with custody, and two further misdemeanour charges of endangering the welfare of a child.Mr Montgomery is scheduled to be arraigned at 11am on Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.Despite the arrest, the search for Harmony continues. Authorities issued a missing child alert on 31 December 2021 when...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 19 DAYS AGO