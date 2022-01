Demi Lovato has held a ‘funeral’ for their pop career.The “Cool for the Summer” singer, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, posted a picture on Instagram of them sitting in the studio with manager Scooter Braun and representatives from Island Records.Lovato captioned the post: “A funeral for my pop music.”The 29-year-old has also been posting snippets of rock-inspired tracks on Instagram, with one of the songs featuring the lyrics: “Yeah you’re pushing me to the edge/ Prod me, lie to me, ungodly things have been sent. Here are your tickets to the freak show baby, sci-fi, watch the freak go crazy.”Lovato’s...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO