Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: National Champion DB Looking to Visit Texas

By Longhorn Country Staff
 4 days ago
With college football's 2021 season now officially in the books, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, and commitments for the 2022 Texas Longhorn recruiting class, the transfer portal and beyond.

Under head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.

Stick with Longhorns Country for all of the latest updates in recruiting below:

JANUARY 20, 2022, 5:25 PM:

Texas has made the list of finalists for elite Tyler Legacy defensive lineman Jordan Renaud, who released his top-8 on Thursday afternoon.

Alongside the aggies, Miami, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, TCU, Michigan, and Alabama are amongst the finalists for the 6-foot-4, 250-pound 2023 recruit.

Renaud also has offers from Florida, Baylor, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, and Tennessee among many others.

JANUARY 20, 8:00 AM UPDATE

Another coveted transfer with considerable experience is considering Texas.

Latavious Brini, Georgia graduate defensive back who saw starting reps for the bulk of the Bulldogs' national title run in 2021, told Whole Hog Sports the Longhorns are on the shortlist of potential transfer visit destinations he is expecting to see in short order.

After entering the transfer portal a week ago Thursday, the 6'2" Brini has taken a visit to Arkansas and former UGA assistant coach Sam Pittman. He has plans to see campuses like Mississippi State, Louisville, and potentially others before a decision is to be made.

Brini, who is expecting the 2022 college football season to be his last, appeared in 12 games this year, registering 38 total tackles, including 2.5 for loss and eight passes defended. The breakup number was second on the UGA roster in 2021.

The lengthy defensive back, native to Miami, Fla., wishes to enroll at his school of choice in time to play spring ball. The add/drop window for classes at Texas this semester closes on Wednesday, February 2.

JANUARY 19, 9:00 AM UPDATE

Texas has been busy on the recruiting trail from the traditional sense as well as in the transfer portal, and another important target will be on campus Wednesday.

According to On3, coveted Wyoming transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor will be in Austin on Wednesday. The Texas native has already committed to Tennessee in the portal but has continued to take visits, most recently to Ole Miss.

Neyor has great size at 6'3" and he is coming off of a banner 2021 for the Cowboys, hauling in 878 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. His potential addition would mark the second notable and productive pass catcher to join the program through the portal, following Alabama's Jahleel Billingsley, who committed to UT after his visit over the weekend.

Texas offered the Fort Worth (Texas) Lamar product, who has at least two seasons of eligibility remaining, just before the New Year. He picked Tennessee as his transfer destination on January 8.

JANUARY 18, 9:00 AM UPDATE

The Arch Manning watch is back on.

The most talked-about recruitment in the nation appears to be headed well into the New Year but Texas hasn't slowed in its efforts for the class of 2023 NFL legacy quarterback.

Of course the Longhorns aren't alone as Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss and several others continue to court the New Orleans native, with many college football coaches attending Manning's basketball games at Isidore Newman High School.

Texas is expected in later this week, according to 247Sports, as quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee will be making the trek to New Orleans to see Manning work on his athleticism and overall basketball game. Many programs have been doing the same as new offers, like the one from Oklahoma, and interest continue to make the recruitment one of the toughest to track going forward.

“Arch isn’t in any hurry,” Newman head coach Nelson Stewart said. “He really wants to be thorough.”

Manning has never released a group of top schools, and he likely won't, so any predictions or forecasts on where the decision could be headed down the line is quite premature.

JANUARY 16, 3:00 PM UPDATE

Texas has a red hot recruiting class coming to Austin but the transfer portal will play a major role in building out the 2022 roster for Sark and co. as well.

The biggest splash of the offseason has already gone Texas' way, with Quinn Ewers transferring from Ohio State, but getting the new arm weapons in the passing game is a clear priority.

One of the most productive college players on the move made a stop in Austin over the weekend and there is a connection or two to Sark's staff.

Jahleel Billingsley, who has played tight end at Alabama for the last several seasons including two under Sark and then tight ends coach Jeff Banks, is reportedly now heading for a reunion with his former coach, committing to Texas on Sunday.

Accompanied by his family on a visit over the weekend, the hybrid pass-catcher made his decision quickly.

At Alabama the tight end broke out under Sarkisian in 2020, hauling in 18 passes for 287 yards and three scores. Despite less game time in 2021, Billingsley followed it up with similar production in his 17 catches for 256 yards and three more touchdowns.

The junior, who technically has two seasons of eligibility remaining, has averaged 15-plus yards per catch in college and will bring an element to the UT offense not yet seen under the current administration.

