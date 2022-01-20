ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alyssa Milano Teases ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Reboot

By Abby Monteil
It sounds like the Micellis are headed back to TV. During a recent interview with Fox 5’s Good Day New York, actress Alyssa Milano revealed that a reboot of her hit ’80s sitcom, Who’s the Boss, is in the works.

“We’re actually developing a reboot, well it’s more of a sequel and we’ve been developing it now for a couple of years,” Milano said. “The pandemic sort of put everything on hold, but we’re hopeful that before I’m in my 70s, we’ll be able to.”

Who’s the Boss? follows former baseball pro Tony Micelli (Tony Danza), who takes a job as a housekeeper for type-A divorced businesswoman Angela Bower (Judith Light) and her son Jonathan (Danny Pintauro). After Tony and his daughter Samantha (Milano) move into the Bowers’ home, chaos predictably ensues.

Although Danza previously shot down the idea of a reboot after main cast member Katherine Helmond (who played Angela’s mother Mona) died in 2019 (per Fox5), Milano confirmed that he has since come around.

The actress added that she and Danza are currently “trying to figure out what the show would look like,” and “what stage in our lives we would pick up from.”

So, would Samantha officially be the boss this time around? Hopefully, we’ll find out soon.

Where to watch Who's the Boss?

