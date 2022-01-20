ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Teen charged with multiple armed robberies, possessing stolen cars

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A teenager is facing 10 felony charges in connection with multiple armed robberies and stolen cars in Chicago. The 17-year-old, who has...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 13

Floppy’s
4d ago

Quit calling them teens charge them as adults put them behind bars where they belong!

Reply(4)
20
biko
3d ago

Adult Court, then trial then sentencing, 10yrs on each count to run concurrently, 60yrs will do

Reply(1)
7
Guest
3d ago

He’s an adult. Sentence him like one and continue putting all these thugs in jail or not and crime will continue in Chicago fashion.

Reply
2
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy