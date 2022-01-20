Teen charged with multiple armed robberies, possessing stolen cars

CHICAGO - An 8-year-old was among three people killed and a 17-year-old boy among 13 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago from Friday, 5 p.m. to Monday, 5 a.m. Melissa Ortega was walking with a guardian about 2:45 p.m. Saturday when someone fired shots at the 26-year-old man in the 3900 block of West 26th Street, striking him in the back, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The guardian heard the gunfire and saw the girl was shot in the head, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The man who police said was the intended target was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

