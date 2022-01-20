ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Microsoft wants to buy Activision-Blizzard for nearly $70 billion. What comes next?

WAMU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Microsoft announced plans to buy gaming giant Activision-Blizzard for $68.7 billion — its most expensive acquisition ever. The publisher is behind some of the most popular...

wamu.org

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Microsoft sees strong earnings on cloud computing

Microsoft beat market expectations Tuesday with strong quarterly performance in cloud computing and software, still benefitting from the pandemic's online shifting of work, play, shopping and learning. Ives saw the strong earnings from Microsoft as an "broader indication of strength we expect to see across the enterprise cloud software landscape throughout this earnings season."
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Kotick
The Hollywood Reporter

Activision Blizzard Declines to Voluntarily Recognize Union

Activision Blizzard has declined to voluntarily recognize a worker union announced on Jan. 21, the first to be declared within the video game holding company. The group, called the Game Workers Alliance, is allied with The Communication Workers of America (CWA). “We carefully reviewed and considered the CWA initial request last week and tried to find a mutually acceptable solution with the CWA that would have led to an expedited election process. Unfortunately, the parties could not reach an agreement,” an Activision Blizzard spokesperson said on Tuesday afternoon, adding that, “we deeply respect the rights of all employees to make their...
LABOR ISSUES
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shed 2.66% to $288.49 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.22% to 4,356.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.19% to 34,297.73. Microsoft Corp. closed $61.18 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#The European Union
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.11% higher to $296.37 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $53.30 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the American Company With the Worst Reputation

Does it matter how the public views a company? Does the reaction to its name drive sales of its products or services higher or lower? Brand experts have considered this question for decades. The results are not conclusive. Well-known brands like Facebook are often poorly regarded by the public, yet it has over 2 billion […]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slid 2.96% to $2,538.70 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.22% to 4,356.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.19% to 34,297.73. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $480.63 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy