If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. If you pay any attention to TikTok, then you’ll know that skinny jeans are over. Super baggy styles have been dominating the past few seasons, and we’re feeling the mid-’90s comfortable style that has been seen on everyone from her royal highness Rihanna to Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. When styling the dramatic look, you can keep it sexy with a crop...

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO