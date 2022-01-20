ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Runs Down, Kills Man With Car In South El Monte, Injures Deputy, Then Leads Pursuit

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) – A woman struck and killed a man and also injured a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy after running them down with a car in the parking lot of a South El Monte shopping center late Wednesday night before leading authorities on a pursuit.

Jan. 19, 2022. (CBSLA)

The driver and the man who was killed had been involved in a domestic dispute.

The fatal collision occurred at 11:15 p.m. in the 9600 block of Garvey Avenue, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department reports that deputies were patrolling the area when they witnessed a domestic dispute of some kind between a man in his mid-50s and a woman in her early 30s in the parking lot of a shopping center.

The deputies detained the man. However, the woman jumped into a car, did a U-turn and drove directly at the deputies and the man who had been detained. She slammed into a patrol car, hit a deputy and then struck the male suspect as well, the sheriff’s department said.

She then sped away from the scene, prompting a chase.

The man who was struck died at the scene, LASD reports. His name was not released. The injured deputy was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, during the pursuit, the woman’s car broke down and she was forced to pull over. She was arrested. Her name was also not released.

Her relationship to the man who was killed was not immediately confirmed.

Miguel J Burnstein
3d ago

Advice to all men if you are sharing the same home as a woman that you are in a relationship with and you are hours late coming home don’t I repeat don’t keep sniffing your fingers, best advice.

CBS LA

Man, 18, Killed In Shooting In Santa Ana; Probe Underway

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating a shooting in Santa Ana that left a man dead. The incident unfolded in the 300 W. 5th Street around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. It was then that authorities responded to a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they located the victim. He had been shot in his upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by authorities as 18-year-old Zion Gonzalez of Moreno Valley. Anyone with information was asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

One Hit, Killed By Train In Pomona

POMONA (CBSLA) – A person was struck and killed by a train in Pomona early Monday morning. Jan. 24, 2022. (LLN) The collision occurred at about 1 a.m. on train tracks at First and Huntington streets. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the victim died at the scene. The person was not immediately identified. The circumstances of the collision were unknown. Surrounding roads were closed for several hours, but have since reopened.
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Two Killed, One Wounded In South Gate Shooting

SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) – Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Homicide Bureau are assisting the South Gate Police Department Saturday in their investigation of a double shooting in South Gate. Authorities arrived on scene just after 3:15 a.m. on Saturday morning to the parking lot of Leland R. Weaver Library on Tweedy Boulevard. They found one man fatally shot. They were then directed to a bar nearby, still on Tweedy Boulevard, where they found two additional shooting victims. One of those men was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The initial report suggests that an altercation occurred in the back parking lot of the bar, leading to the shooting. The South Gate Police Department investigation is ongoing, with the help of LA County Sheriff’s deputies. There was no information readily available on any suspects involved at the time of this report. Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
SOUTH GATE, CA
CBS LA

4 Dead, 1 Injured In ‘Ambush-Style’ Shooting At House Party In Inglewood

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Four people were killed Sunday in an “ambush-style” shooting during a house party in Inglewood. A fifth person was wounded. The shooting unfolded at an unregulated short-term rental home on Park Avenue near Hargrave Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. It was then that authorities responded to a report of “shots being fired.” When they arrived, they located three victims who were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to a local hospital, one of whom died during transport. The fifth victim, who was expected to survive but was reported to be in critical condition, admitted to being gang-affiliated...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach Pedestrian Struck By 2 Cars Pronounced Dead At Scene

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A man was fatally struck by two vehicles in Long Beach and the motorists inside those vehicles stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, authorities said Saturday. Distracted driving, speeding and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crashes, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers were dispatched at about 5:50 p.m. Friday to the area of Bellflower Boulevard and Beach Drive. A 2002 Acura sedan going southbound on Bellflower Boulevard struck the pedestrian, who was trying to cross Bellflower outside a crosswalk. Immediately after being struck by the Acura, the pedestrian was then struck by a 2005 Honda Pilot. Both drivers remained at the location and arriving paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The LBPD’s Collision Investigation Detail urged anyone with information regarding the crashes to call them at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477, or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

One Killed In Deadly Freeway Crash After Driving On Wrong Side Of Freeway

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Lynwood man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday in Los Angeles. The crash occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway, when a man driving on the wrong side of the road crashed head-on with another vehicle driving in the opposite direction. The driver of the vehicle which caused the collision has been identified as 27-year-old Danny R. Silva. He was driving a 2018 Mazda MX5 Miata, when he collided with an unnamed individual driving a 2012 Infiniti EX35 SUV. The Infiniti attempted to swerve around the oncoming vehicle, but was unable to avoid the collision. The SUV driver suffered moderate injuries in the collision, both drivers were the sole occupants of the vehicles involved in the incident. One of the vehicles overturned in the crash and the other ended up on the right shoulder of the freeway. The collision closed the La Cienega off ramp and the No. 4 lane of the freeway for an unknown duration. CHP officials are investigating the cause of the crash. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

22-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Gardena

GARDENA (CBSLA) – A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday morning in Gardena, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to the 15100 block of Western Avenue, regarding a call of a stabbing victim in need of help, said Lt. Christopher Cuff of the Gardena Police Department. Arriving paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, Cuff said. The Gardena Police Department’s Detective Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call them at 310-217-9692.
GARDENA, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff: Gunman Shot At Man From Moving Car, Then Chased Him To Lancaster Gas Station To Shoot Him Again In The Head

LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities are looking for a gunman who shot a driver in Lancaster, then chased him down at a gas station to shoot at him again in the head. (credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department) The shooting happened on Dec. 3 at about 3:10 a.m. when Jason Castillo was shot by another driver as he drove near Challenger Way and Avenue K in Lancaster. The wounded Castillo was able to drive to a Shell gas station and call 911, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say Castillo was laying on the ground, still on the phone with a...
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Shooting Outside Family Dollar Store In South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a shooting at a South Los Angeles Family Dollar Store Saturday at around 4:50 p.m. Jan. 22, 2022 (CBSLA) According to investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Division, there was an altercation between two groups in the parking lot of the store that led to a shooting. There was not a robbery or a shooting in the store, located at 1955 W. Slauson Ave. One victim was shot and ran to a nearby flower store. They were later transported to the hospital in stable condition. The shooting suspect is still at large. No suspect description or other information was immediately released.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Body Discovered In Vehicle In Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE (CBSLA) – The California Highway Patrol is the scene of a body discovered in a vehicle on or near the northbound 101 Freeway at Silver Lake Boulevard. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the body.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man Dies After Being Thrown From Wheelchair By Hit-And-Run Driver In Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — A man who was knocked out of a wheelchair by a hit-and-run driver in Costa Mesa has died, police said Friday. Costa Mesa police officers called to the intersection of Newport Boulevard and Industrial Way at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday night found a man who had been thrown from his wheelchair. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with “significant injuries” and later died, police said. He was identified as 50-year-old Richard Smith of Newport Beach, according to police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad. Police are working to find the driver, who left the crash without helping the man. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2009-2010 black Toyota Highlander with front-end damage. Investigators are asking for witnesses, or for businesses or residents in the area of Newport Boulevard and Industrial Way with video footage, to come forward. Anyone with information or may have seen the suspect can contact Costa Mesa police traffic Investigator Luis Gomez (714) 754-5264.
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

Police Offer Rewards For Information Leading To Arrests In Rash Of Jefferson Park Hit-And-Runs

JEFFERSON PARK (CBSLA) – Authorities are offering rewards in three separate hit-and-run cases that occurred in Jefferson Park, where one victim was killed and the others were hurt. Jan. 5 hit-and-run involving a silver SUV. (credit: LAPD) According to police, three people were victims of the hit-and-runs in only a week’s time at locations that were not far apart, and none of the driver’s bothered to stop. The first victim was hit January 5 by a silver SUV while walking her dog, though she was not seriously hurt. Then on January 7, a driver in a gray sedan hit a victim on a scooter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Shawn Smith Charged In Murder Of Brianna Kupfer Inside Hancock Park Furniture Store

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A homeless man suspected of fatally stabbing a 24-year-old UCLA grad student inside a Hancock Park furniture store was charged Friday with murder. (credit: B. Tapia) Shawn Laval Smith, 31, is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on the murder charge, which stems from the Jan. 13 killing of Brianna Kupfer. She was attacked while working alone inside the Croft House boutique furniture store in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue. The murder charge against Smith includes an allegation that he used a knife in the commission of the crime. Smith was arrested...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Orange County Deputies Open Fire Inside Foothill Ranch Walmart, Suspect Wounded

LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) – A suspect was wounded when Orange County Sheriff’s deputies opened fire inside a Walmart in Foothill Ranch Wednesday night. Jan. 19, 2022. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred at about 9:40 p.m. at a Walmart Supercenter in the 26500 block of Towne Centre Drive. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to the store over “suspicious circumstances” involving a case of suspected fraud in which several suspects were allegedly attempting to return items they had not bought. Deputies arrived on scene and confronted the suspects, one of whom became “uncooperative” and then produced a weapon, prompting officers to open fire, the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS2 Investigates: Thieves Strip Nearly 40 Catalytic Converters From City Vehicles In North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Nearly 40 vehicles were stripped of their costly catalytic converters at a city facility in North Hollywood, and it’s not the first time it’s happened. City vehicle facility in North Hollywood. Jan. 20, 2022 (CBSLA). The North Hollywood yard houses hundreds of city vehicles. A break-in over Christmas weekend turned into an unwanted present for taxpayers when 39 vehicles were stripped of their catalytic converters. The city estimates the placement cost to be around $74,000, though sources told CBSLA the total could be double that amount. City officials said thieves cut a hole in the back fence and were able...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

88-Year-Old Marie Alexander Found After Silver Alert Issued

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Silver Alert was issued Thursday on behalf of a 88-year-old woman last seen in South Los Angeles. She was found just before midnight on Thursday evening, discontinuing the Silver Alert. Marie Alexander was last seen at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the area of West 21st Street and South Bronson Avenue, near the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the Silver Alert on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department. Alexander is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 114 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and white shoes, and was believed to be on foot. They asked anyone who saw or knew of her whereabouts to call 911. The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Hearing For Long Beach School Officer Charged In Woman’s Shooting Death

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A hearing was scheduled Wednesday to determine if there is enough evidence to require a former Long Beach Unified School District safety officer to stand trial on a murder charge stemming from an 18-year-old woman’s fatal shooting last year. Long Beach police at the scene of a fatal shooting by a Long Beach Unified School District safety officer on Sept. 27, 2021. (Brittany Murray/Long Beach Press-Telegram/Getty Images) Eddie Gonzalez, who was fired by the LBUSD about a week after shooting Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez in the head on the afternoon of Sept. 27 as she sat inside a moving...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Bail Cut In Half For 22-Year-Old Brandon McDowell, Accused Of Giving Lethal Fentanyl Dose To 20-Year-Old Woman

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A federal judge on Thursday ordered that bail be cut in half for a 22-year-old Riverside man accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman, likely enabling the defendant to be released from detention pending trial. (CBSLA) Brandon Michael McDowell of San Bernardino was indicted last month on one count of distributing fentanyl resulting in a fatality, following a nearly two-year investigation into the death of 20-year-old Alexandra Capelouto. RELATED: Brandon McDowell Charged In Sale Of Fentanyl-Laced Pills Over Snapchat That Caused Overdose Death Bail reduction motions submitted by McDowell’s federal public defender were reviewed by U.S....
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

