Is it time for an income tax in Washington state? State Senator Bob Hasegawa wants to make it happen. A concern that many people have had about an income tax in Washington is there is already a sales tax in the state, and people don’t want to pay “double taxes.” But the proposal from Sen. Hasegawa would require a minimum cut of 75% on any sales, public utility, or property tax and B&O at the same time.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO