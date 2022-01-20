Roku outage freezes devices and smart TVs on loading page

Know what’s in the air around you with the Airthings View Plus smart air quality device. This smart home gadget features 7 sensors: radon, PM 2.5, CO2, humidity, temperature, VOC, and pressure. That way, you can prevent the spread of viruses. What’s more, the Wi-Fi connection lets you see the data anywhere. Also, smart home features integrate with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. Then, a color-coded indicator makes it easy to see whether your air quality is good, fair, or poor. Moreover, the View Plus app can work as a hub, letting you expand your system with more monitors. Furthermore, the power save mode gives you a battery life of up to 2 years, so you won’t have to worry about it for a while. Finally, the customizable display allows you to choose what this gadget detects and displays, with indoor and outdoor options.
