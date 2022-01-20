ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roku outage freezes devices and smart TVs on loading page

By Tom Bailey
whathifi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoku has been hit by a major outage that has left customers stuck on a loading screen or locked in a reboot loop. The snafu began on Wednesday and developed into a "significant" issue. The disruption is believed to have affected all of the company streaming devices, as well...

www.whathifi.com

BGR.com

Oops: Price mistake on Amazon’s #1 smart home device makes it $20 with a $30 credit

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control – Wireless Garage Hub Rating: 4.5 Stars “Did I shut the garage” No more worrying.Open or close your garage from anywhere. Simply download the free myQ app for iPhone or Android and get connected with your very own Smart GarageGive access to family or friends while on the goNever worry if the garage is closed at night by setting a close schedule BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $29.98 $19.98 Buy from Best Buy $29.99 During Amazon’s huge Black Friday 2021 sale, the MyQ smart garage door opener was one of the most popular Amazon smart home deals...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, Roomba j7+, 4K TVs, $4 smart plugs, more

We seriously can’t believe how great the Amazon deals have been so far in January 2022. It’s almost like Black Friday never ended! So many products that our readers gravitate toward are on sale right now with massive discounts. Some are even at all-time low prices right now. First up, nothing is more popular with our readers than COVID home test kits. On/Go COVID-19 home rapid test kits that outsell every other brand right now have a massive 40% discount. That cuts them to just $12 each, which is incredible. Also, Amazon’s #1 best-selling iHealth COVID-19 rapid tests are down to $19.80. That’s...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Portable TVs for Travel and Outages

When we’re away from home, most of us probably resort to watching shows and movies on our phones. But there’s a better — and decidedly more old-school — approach that’s worth considering. Portable TVs can be a great way to channel surf the local channels, but most of the best options have external ports that are ideal for streaming your favorite content. What to Consider Before Buying a Portable TV A portable TV can be a good option for anyone who takes a lot of solo trips, and it can be a good option for any camping enthusiast who still wants some...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Amazon Fire, Roku, or Apple TV - Which Streaming TV Device Should You Use?

Planning on buying a new streaming device for your TV but not sure what to choose? Is there even any point when you have a Smart TV anyway?. In this week's show, we look at the pros and cons of Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV, and similar services, along with app-enabled TV boxes for satellite, cable, and even Blu-ray players. Oh, and there's a bit about Smart TV apps, too.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $9 COVID tests, $179 AirPods Pro, $40 soundbar, more

New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging Rating: 5 Stars Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in musicTransparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around youSpatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $249.00 $179.99 Buy from Apple $249.00 Amazon has a slew of special Prime “Early Access” deals available right now. We’re not sure what makes today such a special occasion, but we’re also definitely not complaining! Every Amazon Prime member should check out Amazon’s Gold Box deals page to see dozens of Prime Early Access...
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

The Best Deals on Streaming Devices -- Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and More

You can tell winter is here by all the cozy cardigans and boots we're seeing, but it also means there's new TV to help us sink into our couches during the winter season. In case you haven't started purchased a streaming device yet or want to get ahead on your Valentine's Day gift shopping, Amazon still have hundreds of Amazon Device Deals and they are delivering discounts on so many streaming devices. They're small, but also offer tons of entertainment for friends and family. So while the chilly weather sets in, trick out your TV set up and turn your house into a smart home with these streaming devices from your favorite brands that are on sale right now.
ELECTRONICS
KXLY

3 of the best high-quality smart TVs

Although chip shortages and supply chain issues are pushing the prices of entry-level TVs higher, there are deep discounts on midrange and high-end TVs that have the best picture quality. Here are three of CNET’s favorite high-quality-picture smart TVs available now. TCL 6-Series Roku TV. Starting at $950 for...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best smart home devices in 2022: What you need to bring smarts to your home

The home is getting a whole lot smarter. Gone are the days when you had to “get up” and walk over to a “light switch” to turn on the lights. These days, with the right gear, you can simply use your voice or your phone to control your lights, and all kinds of other smart home devices. But it can be hard to find the best smart home devices, given how many products there are out there. There are a number of things to consider before you buy a smart home product. For starters, you’ll want to make sure that whatever...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Hisense Class H9 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV and more smart TVs are on sale

You can currently purchase your new Hisense Class H9 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV for as low as $500 if you choose to go for the smaller 55-inch model. This smart TV comes with hands-free voice control when you combine it with your favorite Alexa device, making it a very convenient choice. This option comes with a 4K LCD display capable of 120Hz refresh rates, plus you get several amazing features such as Dolby Vision HDR Picture and Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, enhanced contrast, AI, Google Assistant built-In and a $150 discount that makes it even more compelling. And remember that the Amazon Echo Dot is also on sale so that you can purchase one for just $35 after a $15 discount.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This foldable camera drone deal slashes a popular model to just $46

AVIALOGIC Q10 Mini Foldable Drone with Camera FPV Wifi 720P HD Remote Control Rating: 3.5 Stars Drone with HD Camera & Live Videos: The mini foldable drone equipped with 720P HD 90°manual adjustable HD camera can captures high-quality video and clear aerial photos. You can enjoy beautiful scenery in your smart phone by wifi real-time transmission and upload videos and pictures to your social platforms with one button. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $79.99 $45.59 Buy from eBay $91.49 Remember how insanely popular quadcopter drones were when the first few models were released all those years ago? Then, as is the case...
RETAIL
Gadget Review

Smart TV vs Streaming Devices_

As technology progresses, there are more concerns when looking for the best TVs than ever before. One specific situation is understanding the difference between smart TVs vs streaming devices. Both functionally achieve the same thing, but there are some variances that are worth understanding. If you are specifically looking into Roku, you can check out this resource that compares Smart TV vs Roku TV.
ELECTRONICS
Advanced Television

Research: Smart TVs now default streaming platform

Parks Associates consumer research featured in its OTT Video Market Tracker reveals that in Q3 2021, 27 per cent of US broadband subscribers reported the Samsung Tizen Smart TV is their primary device for consuming video content. The firm’s most recent update recaps top industry and consumer trends of Q4 2021 and highlights anticipated market shifts in 2022.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Smart Downloads rolling out to the YouTube app on Android devices

(Pocket-lint) - If you're a YouTube Music user, you may be familiar with a feature called Smart Downloads. Essentially, it's a feature that downloads songs automatically when connected to a Wi-Fi network allowing you to save data when listening on the go. Now, YouTube has begun testing a similar feature...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

Best smart home devices for Alexa: Amazon’s Kasa sale has crazy deals

[lasso ref=”kasa-smart-plug-mini-15a-smart-home-wi-fi-outlet-works-with-alexa-google-home-ifttt-no-hub-required-ul-certified-2-4g-wifi-only-4-packep10p4-white” id=”5977001″ badge=”#1 Best-Seller!” title=”Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa (4-Pack)” link_id=”414280″] There are so many fantastic smart home deals on Amazon right now. One of our favorites is a rare sale on the Proscenic T21 smart air fryer. That's right… it's a smart air fryer! It connects to your smartphone to let you find recipes and even control the air fryer. It's one of the best smart home devices for Alexa that you can find out there. Get one now and you'll find a big $50 coupon you can clip to save some...
RECIPES
Gadget Flow

Airthings View Plus smart air quality device has 7 sensors, including 1 for radon

Know what’s in the air around you with the Airthings View Plus smart air quality device. This smart home gadget features 7 sensors: radon, PM 2.5, CO2, humidity, temperature, VOC, and pressure. That way, you can prevent the spread of viruses. What’s more, the Wi-Fi connection lets you see the data anywhere. Also, smart home features integrate with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. Then, a color-coded indicator makes it easy to see whether your air quality is good, fair, or poor. Moreover, the View Plus app can work as a hub, letting you expand your system with more monitors. Furthermore, the power save mode gives you a battery life of up to 2 years, so you won’t have to worry about it for a while. Finally, the customizable display allows you to choose what this gadget detects and displays, with indoor and outdoor options.
ELECTRONICS

