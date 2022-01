We run the county roads just about every week to clean up the blue adult beverage cans that just cannot seem to find their way to the consumers’ trash or recycling cans. We have cleaned up tire dumps on the farms and sadly we still find them. Guess farmers for a century or more had no easy way to dispose of them. Maybe if we someday as a society figure out a way to hold the manufacturers responsible for them cradle to grave this problem would go away.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO