Columbus, OH

5G Rolling Out In Columbus With Fewer Airport Concerns

By WOSU 89.7 NPR News
wosu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article5G cellular service is rolling out in Central Ohio, despite some concerns in other cities about how it could affect commercial flight safety. Verizon announced Wednesday that Columbus will be among the cities covered...

news.wosu.org

BoardingArea

Air India, ANA, JAL, Emirates Cancels Most B777 Flights to US Due to 5G Roll Out

Airlines such as Air India, ANA, Emirates and Japan Airlines are canceling most B777 flights to/from the U.S. this week over concerns on how 5G will affect jet instruments. The high-speed 5G cellular network uses so-called C-band frequencies similar to those used by radio altimeters on aircraft. Top U.S. airlines have warned that the rollout near airports could interfere with equipment that planes use to take off and land.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theedgemarkets.com

AT&T, Verizon pause 5G roll-out near US airports to avoid flight disruptions

WASHINGTON (Jan 19): AT&T and Verizon Communications on Tuesday (Jan 18) agreed to temporarily defer turning on some wireless towers near key airports to avert a significant disruption to US flights as they roll out 5G service that will bring faster wireless service to tens of millions of people. US...
TECHNOLOGY
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
simpleflying.com

Autoland Will Be Unavailable At US 100 Airports Over 5G Concerns

The Federal Aviation Administrator (FAA) released hundreds of NOTAMs on Wednesday ahead of the mid-January rollout of C-band 5G cellular networks in the United States. Included in the NOTAMs was a ban on auto-landings and radio-altimeter-based automated flight manoeuvres at 100 airports across the US. Telcos push ahead with 5G...
FAA
John Glenn
NBC Miami

5G Won't Roll Out to Some in South Florida Due to Air Safety Concerns

5G service is slated to be on Americans' phones by Wednesday, but major airlines flying out of Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports say the rollout is a major safety risk and will impair plane signals. Verizon and AT&T had already delayed their launch of 5G that’s advertised to make...
MIAMI, FL
worldairlinenews.com

Delta anticipates weather-related flight cancellations despite changes to 5G roll out

Delta Air Lines is planning for the possibility of weather-related cancellations caused by the deployment of new 5G service in the vicinity of dozens of U.S. airports, starting as early as Wednesday. The FAA, which regulates airlines, has issued numerous notices that restrict flight activity near airports where this new deployment of 5G service in the C-band spectrum could cause limited interference with altitude instruments on aircraft under various weather conditions that aircraft safely operate in today. As such, Delta is taking the necessary steps to ensure safety remains the priority in compliance with FAA guidelines.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
1470 WMBD

Peoria Airport Director: Concerns with airlines valid about 5G rollout

PEORIA, Ill. – There probably won’t be any direct problems at Peoria International Airport when and if cellular phone companies move forward with their 5G technology upgrade. But Executive Director Gene Olson says where the problems could lie are if you have to travel to, or have a...
PEORIA, IL
cbs12.com

5G cellphone service rollout halted at some airports amid safety concerns

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Cellphone users across the U.S. were supposed to be provided access to 5G service Wednesday, but there’s been a change of plans. Verizon and AT&T decided to stop the rollout of upgraded cellphone service near major airports including PBIA amid concerns that 5G could interfere with vital safety technology used to land airplanes.
CELL PHONES
texomashomepage.com

What the Tech: 5G and airports

Verizon and AT&T will launch their 5G networks on Wednesday amid concerns from the FAA and major airlines that the frequency could interfere with an airplane’s ability to land safely in inclement weather. 5G, the ultra-fast cellular networks were scheduled to launch earlier this year but the two telecom...
WEATHER
abc17news.com

Europe rolled out 5G without hurting aviation. Here’s how

Major international airlines are canceling flights to the United States over aviation industry fears that 5G technology could interfere with crucial onboard instruments. But it’s business as usual in Europe, where the latest generation of high speed mobile networks is being rolled out without a hitch. “The technical data...
LIFESTYLE

