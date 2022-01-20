ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department Of Justice's China initiative And Consequences For Academic Freedom

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department has come under increasing criticism over a string of attention-grabbing cases in which they have gone after university professors over their ties to China. The cases fall...

San Francisco Chronicle

The DOJ’s China Initiative is a xenophobic threat to America’s economy and our core ideals

Last week, prosecutors that the U.S. Department of Justice drop charges against Gang Chen, an MIT professor accused of concealing his ties to China while seeking federal grant money. Chen was charged in January 2021 as part of the department’s “China Initiative,” a program launched during the Trump administration and presented as an effort to combat economic espionage and spying by China.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Blinken blasts China’s sanctions on US religious freedom officials

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Sanctions China imposed on the members of a U.S. federal government commission on religious freedom are “without merit” and an “affront against universal rights,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Monday.
FOREIGN POLICY
Boston Globe

The Justice Department should back off researchers

In 2018, the Trump administration launched a major effort, known as the “China Initiative,” to tackle Chinese espionage in the United States. Its primary stated purpose was to root out Chinese spies in American businesses and laboratories who were transferring trade secrets, information, and intellectual property to the Chinese government. That’s a fine and important goal, but three years into the program, the initiative has proved to lack focus and clear guidelines. Despite announcing many charges and arrests related to the program, for example, the Department of Justice has yet to actually articulate what, exactly, constitutes a China Initiative case — leaving researchers, academic institutions, and watchdogs confused over what the federal government is looking for or even trying to achieve.
FOREIGN POLICY
