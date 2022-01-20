ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Multiple-car crash as heavy snowfall closes Czech highway

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJx2y_0dqswKFI00

A heavy snowstorm that hit the Czech Republic caused a multiple-car crash and completely shut down one of the major highways near the capital, Prague on Thursday.

Police said about 40 cars and trucks were involved in the pileup that took place 33 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital on the D5 highway.

The D5 is one of the two key routes that link Prague with Germany It will remain closed for hours.

The regional rescue service said at least six people were injured. Two of them were transported by helicopters to a hospital in Prague.

The Czech Hydro-meteorological Institute warned snowfall is expected across the Czech Republic on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Two car crashes on US Highway 41 within hours of each other

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - US Highway 41 in Terre Haute saw two car crashes within hours of each other on Sunday morning. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse tells News 10 the first crash happened on Woodsmall Drive and US Highway 41. He says an 18-year old male went off the roadway striking a Duke Energy powerline pole taking out the power at Menards.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
kpq.com

Highway 2 Near Leavenworth Closed Following Apple Truck Crash

US Highway 2 is back open after a semi carrying 35,000 pounds of apples left the road just after 2:30 Friday afternoon about 2 miles east of Leavenworth. Washington State Trooper John Bryant said they don’t yet have a reason the driver crashed into a ditch about 20 feet off of the road, but conditions were not a factor.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KATU.com

Car crashes into semi-truck on Highway 99 in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Ore. — A car hit a large semi-truck on Highway 99 in Polk County early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to a crash on the highway near milepost 52, northwest of Salem, just before 5 a.m., according to the Polk Fire District. When they arrived, they found...
POLK COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prague#Vehicles#Police#Hydro#Traffic Accident#Czech
L.A. Weekly

Murriel Kelly Injured in 2-Car Crash on Highway 108 [Sonora, CA]

71-Year-Old Driver Hurt in Two-Vehicle Collision near Mono Vista Road. The collision occurred just before 2:00 p.m., along Highway 108 near Mono Vista Road. Per reports, a speeding 2015 Ford Mustang approached the Mono Vista and North Sunshine Road intersection. There, the Mustang driver struck the left side of a 2016 Subaru Outback turning left from Mono Vista.
SONORA, CA
cbs12.com

Multi-car crash closes part of U.S. 1 in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A horrific crash has part of U.S. 1 shut down on the Treasure Coast. The Vero Beach Police Department shared pictures of a white SUV that apparently crashed head-on with another car, and the back on the SUV is on top of a third car.
VERO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
WEAU-TV 13

Crash closes Highway 53 northbound for nearly 2 hours Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash closed Highway 53 northbound at Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon for nearly two hours. The crash occurred at 12:54 p.m. according to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office. At least three vehicles, including a semi that was jackknifed in the median on Highway 53, were involved.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
whdh.com

Dozens of cars crash on Mass. highways due to icy road conditions

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to dozens of reported crashes on several Massachusetts highways caused by icy road conditions Sunday morning, with Boxford alone seeing eight crashes involving 20 cars. Topsfield fire crews reported they helped dozens of vehicles that slid off the icy road on Interstate 95...
BOXFORD, MA
Jackson Hole Radio

Chain-reaction crash closes Highway 20

A large chain-reaction accident blocked US 20 west of West Yellowstone for hours Friday afternoon, when a total of 40 vehicles piled into each other, beginning when a semi-trailer truck slammed into a car stopped in the eastbound travel lane under low visibility conditions. The Idaho State Police was assisted...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
KCBY

Driver crashes into fire hydrant, closes Pacific Highway in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. — A driver crashed into a fire hydrant on Tigard on Monday morning, flooding the nearby roadways and prompting officials to close the Southwest Pacific Highway. The crash happened near McDonald Street in front of a Domino's Pizza. Westbound traffic was impacted for a while. Crews also...
TIGARD, OR
WRAL News

Stolen car, multiple vehicles involved in Raleigh crash

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday involving a stolen vehicle. Raleigh police initially said a crash had occurred involving multiple cars at Poole Road and Raleigh Boulevard. Police confirmed one of vehicles involved in the crash was stolen. The driver of the stolen vehicle...
RALEIGH, NC
LehighValleyLive.com

3 people injured in Interstate 78 crash that closed the highway

Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash that shut down Interstate 78 during Wednesday’s evening rush hour, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash was reported a little after 4 p.m. on I-78 East near the Route 22 split, and involved a Toyota Matrix sedan and a Toyota Tundra truck, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Shropshire Star

Crash between car and HGV closes main road near Shrewsbury

A car driver has been taken to hospital after his vehicle collided with an HGV near Shrewsbury. The two vehicles crashed at around 7am on Monday on the A458 at Cross Houses, at the junction for Atcham. The road from Cross Houses down towards Much Wenlock is now shut, and...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

451K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy