10 best women’s scarves for wrapping up in this winter

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5UZV_0dqswHb700

Winter has its downfalls, but the season’s sartorial offerings are not one of them. From statement chunky boots to cosy knits , cashmere and duvet coats , the season for bundling up well and truly delivers on the fashion front.

And central to layering is a scarf – ideal for adding the final flourish to your winter ensemble. Gone are the days where scarfs were a mere practical necessity, now the right one can be a style asset.

From oversized and blanket designs to crochet, wool and cashmere pieces, a good scarf can be a cold-weather game changer.

Whether you’re looking for a new winter wardrobe staple for 2022, a quick fashion fix or want to expand your ever-growing scarf arsenal, there are plenty of options on offer.

How we tested

From mohair blends and thick, woollen designs, to the perfect alternative for that Acne Studios scarf, we went on many a winter walk to assess warmth, comfort, weight, style and value for money.

Read more:

The best women’s scarfs for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – Arctic Fox & Co the Reykijavik scarf: £35, Arcticfoxandco.com
  • Best investment scarf – All Saints ombre blanket scarf: £139, Allsaints.com
  • Best cable knit scarf – Toast cable knit scarf: £75, Toa.st
  • Best vibrant scarf – Warehouse fluffy checked scarf: £17.40, Warehousefashion.com
  • Best fluffy scarf – H&M fluffy wool-blend scarf: £49.99, Hm.com
  • Best colour block scarf – Mango wool-blend scarf, orange: £29.99, Mango.com
  • Best printed scarf – Jigsaw woodland knit scarf: £72, Jigsaw-online.com
  • Best crochet scarf – Asos Design crochet knitted checkerboard scarf: £18, Asos.com
  • Best budget scarf – M&S fluffy woven scarf: £15, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best black scarf – Weekday rei scarf: £35, Weekday.com
  • Best cashmere scarf – Reiss adastra fringed cashmere scarf, mushroom: £198, Reiss.com

Arctic Fox & Co the Reykijavik scarf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ilfVO_0dqswHb700

Best: Overall

Rating: 9/10

This sustainably crafted scarf from Arctic Fox & Co is an instant winter staple. Thick, cosy and warming, it’s bulky enough to bundle up in but still feels lightweight to wear. We love the winter tonals in the colour block design that help make it a real statement piece while the polyester blend is pleasingly soft. It gets extra love from us for being sustainable; all the scarves from the Reykjavik collection are made from dead stock yarm and fabric destined for the landfill. If you’re looking for an affordable piece that rivals the more than £200 Acne Studio scarves, you can’t go wrong.

Buy now £35.00, Arcticfoxandco.com

All Saints ombre blanket scarf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eyu3R_0dqswHb700

Best: Investment scarf

Rating: 9/10

Those willing to invest in their warmth will not be disappointed with this All Saint’s ombre scarf. The wool-blend fabric creates a cosy and cocooning finish while the sheer size of it blurs the line between blanket and scarf, without feeling too heavy. Twisted fringe hems add the final flourish and we love the winter tones of the ombre design that help add some texture to your cold-weather ensemble. Though pricey, it’s a scarf that will see you through many a winter.

Buy now £139.00, Allsaints.com

Warehouse fluffy checked scarf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QawaG_0dqswHb700

Best: Vibrant scarf

Rating: 8/10

A bargain at under £30, this Warehouse scarf is a strong contender for your winter wardrobe. Feeling soft to touch, the piece has serious heft to it and we were impressed with just how toasty it kept us. Ideal for injecting some colour into winter, the tassel fringe and bright, checked design works to liven up even the plainest of outfits. Our only qualm was that it felt slightly scratchy toward the end of a long period of wearing it, but, considering its cost, this is a small price to pay.

Buy now £17.30, Warehousefashion.com

H&M fluffy wool-blend scarf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFuoL_0dqswHb700

Best: Fluffy scarf

Rating: 8/10

This scarf from H&M is incredibly soft and you’ll find no risk of scratching here. Made from soft wool, mohair and nylon, the fluffy blend has a tassel fringe that gives it a stylish touch while the neutral light beige colourway is versatile enough to be teamed with any coat in your wardrobe. Its light weight was also noticeable compared to other scarfs we tried and this one could be easily and securely wrapped around our neck. If you’re looking for premium quality that doesn’t break the bank, you can’t go wrong.

Buy now £49.99, Hm.com

Mango fringed edge wool-blend scarf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XzYNF_0dqswHb700

Best: Colour-block scarf

Rating : 8/10

Those wanting to keep out the cold with a quick fashion fix, this pleasingly affordable Mango scarf has you covered. The bold orange colour block design and fringed finish is bang on for livening up your outfit while the wool blend feels top quality. A great way to brighten up winter days without making too much of a dent in your bank balance.

Buy now £29.99, Mango.com

Jigsaw woodland knit scarf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384UN7_0dqswHb700

Best : Printed scarf

Rating: 9/10

Make your scarf the focal point of your outfit with this Jigsaw piece. The printed scarf boasts a woodland print designed by artist Janet Lance Hughes, inspired by folklore with the black print set on a cream background. Crafted from lambswool, the mid to heavyweight scarf is super soft and not at all scratchy to wear. Considerably lighter than some of the wool-based scarves we tried, the Jigsaw piece will see you through the autumn and spring months, too. And if you’re looking to buy, there’s no better time as you can save 40 per cent right now.

Buy now £72.00, Jigsaw-online.com

Asos Design crochet knitted checkerboard scarf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3ErF_0dqswHb700

Best: Crochet scarf

Rating: 8/10

This lightweight Asos piece is ideal for carrying you over into spring with its croquet design proving warm but also breathable. Boasting a blue and brown checkerboard print that’s bang on trend, the statement scarf works best when paired with a plain coat and neutral outfit. At £18, it may not be an investment piece but it’s certainly a style asset.

Buy now £18.00, Asos.com

M&S fluffy woven scarf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELcJu_0dqswHb700

Best: Budget scarf

Rating: 8/10

M&S is always a reliable choice for wardrobe mainstays and we weren’t disappointed with this fluffy woven scarf. Super soft to touch, it’s a nice weight for those who don’t like a blanket-style or oversized scarf as it boasts a skinnier fit. Twisted tassel fringing gives the piece nice detail while the pop of yellow is a brightening choice for the dreary winter months. For just £15, it’s a staple that you’re sure to turn to again and again.

Buy now £15.00, Marksandspencer.com

Weekday rei scarf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z2iwF_0dqswHb700

Best: Black scarf

Rating: 7/10

Those craving simplicity in their winter-wear can’t go wrong with a black scarf. This Weekday offering is in a classic style and crafted from 100 per cent wool while the monochrome design is given detailing with the fringe hem. You can team it with just about anything in your wardrobe and it’ll keep your neck warm without taking too much attention away from the outfit underneath. It’s worth noting though that as it’s made from wool, it’s slightly rougher to wear than wool blends and cashmere.

Buy now £35.00, Weekday.com

Reiss adastra fringed cashmere scarf, mushroom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQbIg_0dqswHb700

Best: Cashmere scarf

Rating: 8/10

This Reiss scarf is pure luxury with its cashmere fabrication. Coming in a wintery mushroom colourway, the subtle fringing detail on the hem adds a nice touch. Its length and thickness make it a worthy choice for winter but it’s breathable enough to get your fix in spring and autumn too. Chic, minimalist and timeless, if you’re looking to invest in a scarf that will serve you for many winters to come, head to Reiss.

Buy now £198.00, Reiss.com

The verdict: Women’s winter scarves

Providing warmth, comfort and quality, Arctic Fox & Co’s Reykijavik scarf delivers on all fronts, not to mention also being sustainable and very affordable. Those wanting their quick fashion fix during the winter months, Asos’s checkerboard crochet scarf is ideal and if you’re willing to spend a little more, the All Saints ombre blanket scarf is a real investment piece.

