ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

India jails man for five years in first conviction over deadly Delhi riots

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4hQ9_0dqswD4D00

An Indian court has sentenced the first person to be convicted in connection with the February 2020 riots in Delhi that left 53 people dead.

Dinesh Yadav, 25, was jailed for five years by Delhi’s Karkardooma court.

He has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 12,000 (£118), his lawyer Shikha Garg was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

While the full order in the case is being awaited, Ms Garg told Reuters : “We will file an appeal before a higher court.”

Last month, the court had convicted Yadav for being part of a mob that looted and burned down a 73-year-old woman’s house in northeast Delhi’s Gokulpuri area.

The woman identified as Manori had told the court that a mob of more than 100 people had set her house ablaze when she was home alone on 25 February.

She said she was forced to jump from the roof of her house to save herself and hide at a neighbour’s home until the police were called.

Prosecutors said during the trial that Mr Yadav was an “active member of the riotous mob“ and played a role in attacking the woman’s home, reported news channel NDTV.

Police said that while Mr Yadav was part of the mob, he had not been seen burning down the house.

The court, however, held that being part of the mob meant he was ultimately responsible for the arson.

Mr Yadav, who was arrested in June 2020, had been convicted for unlawful assembly and rioting.

On 23 February 2020, religious violence rocked northeast Delhi during a visit to the city by former US president Donald Trump .

In the two-day long unrest, 53 people were killed and more than 200 injured as shops and homes were burnt and vandalised after tension simmered in the aftermath of protests against India’s controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Last week, the Delhi High Court granted bail to six people accused of the murder of a man named Dilbar Negi in Brijpuri during the riots.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

84-year-old Indian man dupes authorities to get 11 Covid shots, caught before his 12th

An Indian man who claimed to have received a Covid-19 vaccine at least 11 times was caught from a primary healthcare centre before he could get a twelfth dose.Brahmadeo Mandal, an 84-year-old resident of the eastern Bihar state, managed to receive the doses by using different identity cards and cellphone numbers of his relatives, according to a report in The New Indian Express newspaper.“The government has made a wonderful thing,” Mr Mandal said, explaining his wish to get over-vaccinated.India’s federal government mandates two shots for citizens, with booster shots being allowed for healthcare and frontline workers and those above the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

US man accused of faking death to avoid charges jailed in UK

LONDON (AP) — An American man who authorities say faked his own death to evade prosecution for rape and financial fraud before fleeing to Scotland was jailed Friday after he failed to show up for an extradition hearing. Nicholas Alahverdian, who has used a number of aliases including Nicholas Rossi, was denied bail at Edinburgh […]
LONDON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Reuters

India says teen 'captured' by Chinese army after going missing near border

NEW DELHI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - India's defence ministry said on Thursday a 17-year-old Indian youth was "reportedly captured" by the Chinese military after going missing near the countries' shared border. The Indian army has contacted its Chinese counterpart to locate and return the teenager, Miram Tarom, according to a...
INDIA
The Independent

32-year-old startup founder’s death sends shockwaves across Indian social media

A 32-year-old Indian entrepreneur died of cardiac arrest on Friday, leaving the startup world shaken and grieving.Pankhuri Shrivastava, the founder of rental startup Grabhouse and Pankhuri, a women-focused social community platform, suffered a heart attack on 24 December, her company announced.The start-up world in India was in shock after learning the news of the young woman entrepreneur’s death.Pankhuri, the startup’s Twitter account announced on Monday: “With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved CEO, Pankhuri Shrivastava. We lost her on 24th December 2021 due to a sudden cardiac arrest.”She founded Pankhuri in 2019...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delhi#Arson#Prison#Press Trust Of India#Indian#Reuters#The Delhi High Court
BBC

Covid-19: Indian man has taken at least eight Covid jabs

A man in India got jabbed with a Covid-19 vaccine at least eight times last year, a health official said. Brahmdeo Mandal, 65, has claimed that he received 11 doses of the vaccine in Bihar state. The retired postman said the jabs had helped him to get rid of aches...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Ten DR Congo prisoners sentenced for mass rapes in jail

Ten prisoners have been found guilty of raping dozens of female inmates during a violent riot at an overcrowded jail in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Thirty-seven women and a teenage girl testified that they were repeatedly raped during a three-day riot at Kasapa Central Prison near Lubumbashi in 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British man killed in ‘sickle’ attack in Thailand

A British man has been killed and another injured in an attack believed to involve a sickle in Thailand. Marcus Evans, a 49-year-old from Berrow in Somerset, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in the western Kanchanaburi region.He was found dead at his home with knife wounds, according to police. A 55-year-old man, also British, was injured and taken to hospital. He was reportedly a friend of the British man who was killed. Thai police said they had arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident, which they believe involved a rice sickle.The instrument – which has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
The Independent

Three jailed over killing that led to tit-for-tat shooting

Three men have been jailed for killing a student whose death sparked the tit-for-tat shooting of autistic “gentle giant” Chad Gordon.Jemal Ebrahim, 23, was fatally stabbed in the leg in north London on May 13 2020.His killing by the Green Lanes gang led to a reprisal attack, mistakenly targeting Mr Gordon, 27, on May 18 last year.Mr Gordon, who had nothing to do with gangs, was shot in the head as he opened the door of his home.The intended targets lived next door and were friends of Mr Ebrahim’s killers, Tyreese Annan and Mizuki Brown.Following an Old Bailey trial, Annan,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

India’s Omicron-led Covid cases may soar in coming weeks, experts warn

The third Covid-19 wave in India, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, could lead to a sharp rise in cases in the next few weeks, experts have warned.This warning of surging infections comes at a time health experts have confirmed that the Omicron variant has already entered the community transmission stage within India and is no longer only carried by travellers entering the country.On Monday, India reported 306,064 new Covid infections and 439 deaths within a 24-hour period, the federal health ministry said. Covid cases in India have increased 46-fold in a month. On 24 December, exactly a month...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

French cannibal who ate victim with white beans attacks again after escape from custody

An infamous French cannibal who murdered a farmer before cooking his heart and tongue with white beans briefly escaped from custody and attacked a woman.Jeremy Rimbaud, a 34-year-old who served as a soldier in Afghanistan, grabbed his latest unnamed victim in Toulouse on Wednesday.“She was absolutely terrified,” said an investigating source. “The lady was out walking her dog close to the centre of the city when Rimbaud struck.“He punched her in the back of the head and then hit her with a stick, before passers-by intervened, and chased him off. It was only later that she was told that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Catholic bishop accused of repeatedly raping nun is acquitted in India

New Delhi — An Indian court has acquitted a Catholic bishop who was charged with raping a nun in a case that sparked widespread outrage and protests. Bishop Franco Mulakkal, 54, was acquitted by a court in the southern Indian state of Kerala on Friday, which said the prosecution had failed to prove any of the charges against him.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

451K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy