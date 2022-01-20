Texas Synagogue Hostage-taker 'Prayed For Two Years' For Attack: Reports

West Yorkshire Police are growing increasingly concerned over the whereabouts of a missing 13-year-old boy who disappeared from Kirklees two days ago.Officers were notified of Juan Familia’s disappearance at 4.15pm on Friday. He was last seen in the town of Cleckheaton.The force are now appealing for information concerning Juan’s location. The teen is described as a black male, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and wearing tracksuit bottoms and a hoodie.Juan is known to frequent Leeds and may also have travelled down to London.Have you seen Juan?Police in Kirklees are appealing for information about the whereabouts of missing teen Juan Familia.Juan, 13, was last seen in #Cleckheaton and was reported #missing yesterday afternoon.#leeds #london #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/TzFzlrki54— West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) January 22, 2022Anyone with information can call 101, or go to to www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, using reference 1197 of 21/1.

