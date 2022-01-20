ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Synagogue Hostage-taker 'Prayed For Two Years' For Attack: Reports

By Anna MALPAS
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A British man who took hostages at a Texas synagogue told his family he had prayed for two years to carry out the attack, media reported Thursday, as police made two arrests. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, from Blackburn in northwest England, was shot dead by the FBI during a 10-hour siege...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British police granted extra time to quiz men over Texas synagogue stand-off

Detectives have been given extra time to question two men as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack by British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram.The two men who were arrested on Thursday in Birmingham and Manchester remain in custody and officers have been granted an extension of custody to continue to question them further, Greater Manchester Police said.It comes after Akram, 44, who was originally from Blackburn in Lancashire, was shot dead when the FBI entered the place of worship in Texas on January 15 following a 10-hour stand-off.Akram held four people hostage during the incident, but they were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British man killed in ‘sickle’ attack in Thailand

A British man has been killed and another injured in an attack believed to involve a sickle in Thailand. Marcus Evans, a 49-year-old from Berrow in Somerset, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in the western Kanchanaburi region.He was found dead at his home with knife wounds, according to police. A 55-year-old man, also British, was injured and taken to hospital. He was reportedly a friend of the British man who was killed. Thai police said they had arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident, which they believe involved a rice sickle.The instrument – which has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Colleyville, TX
The Independent

Woman jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson vows to appeal in first interview from jail

An ex-bouncer jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson has vowed to appeal her life sentence in her first interview from behind bars.Speaking over the phone from HMP Styal, in Cheshire, Savannah Brockhill reportedly showed no remorse as she described the countryside view from her private room – complete with a TV, wardrobe and ensuite.The 28-year-old also refuted claims a fellow inmate had scalded her with boiling water and sugar, known as “prison napalm”.In December, Brockhill was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years over the murder of her ex-girlfriend Frankie Smith’s 16-month-old daughter Star. Smith, 20, was...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WOWK 13 News

US man accused of faking death to avoid charges jailed in UK

LONDON (AP) — An American man who authorities say faked his own death to evade prosecution for rape and financial fraud before fleeing to Scotland was jailed Friday after he failed to show up for an extradition hearing. Nicholas Alahverdian, who has used a number of aliases including Nicholas Rossi, was denied bail at Edinburgh […]
LONDON, WV
Vice

I Spent Years Getting to Know a Teenage Serial Killer

At 3:15AM on the 24th of October, 2002, armed police closed in on a rest stop just off an interstate in Maryland. There, hiding out inside a blue Chevrolet Caprice, were 41-year-old Gulf War veteran John Muhammad, and Lee Malvo, then aged just 17. Together, for the previous 23 days,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aafia Siddiqui
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Rabbi Capitol rioter asks to pay $50 to avoid jail and calls arrest ‘modern-day version of tar and feathering’

A Messianic rabbi who is among the hundreds charged in the Capitol riot has argued that he should be allowed to pay a fine of $50 (£36) and not be sent to jail.Rabbi Michael Stepakoff, who took a selfie wearing a MAGA cap inside the Capitol building on the day of the riot, made the argument through his defence lawyer ahead of his sentencing next week, reported Business Insider.Mr Stepakoff’s defence lawyer Marina Medvin made the argument in a court filing where she accused the Justice Department of making “public shaming” webpages for the riot defendants.It is a “modern-day version...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Fbi#Synagogue#Pakistan#British#Rabbi#Jewish Chronicle#Greater Manchester Police
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito Died Of 'Blunt-Force Injuries To The Head' In Addition To Manual Strangulation Caused By Killer Brian Laundrie

Stomach-turning updates in the highly-publicized Gabby Petito murder case emerged Friday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its months-long probe. Upon conclusion of the lengthy investigation that began in September 2021 as a missing person's report, the FBI released an official statement revealing that the 22-year-old slain vlogger died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck" in addition to the "manual strangulation/throttling" that was initially determined by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue.
TETON COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Police appeal for information regarding disappearance of 13-year-old Kirklees boy

West Yorkshire Police are growing increasingly concerned over the whereabouts of a missing 13-year-old boy who disappeared from Kirklees two days ago.Officers were notified of Juan Familia’s disappearance at 4.15pm on Friday. He was last seen in the town of Cleckheaton.The force are now appealing for information concerning Juan’s location. The teen is described as a black male, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and wearing tracksuit bottoms and a hoodie.Juan is known to frequent Leeds and may also have travelled down to London.Have you seen Juan?Police in Kirklees are appealing for information about the whereabouts of missing teen Juan Familia.Juan, 13, was last seen in #Cleckheaton and was reported #missing yesterday afternoon.#leeds #london #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/TzFzlrki54— West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) January 22, 2022Anyone with information can call 101, or go to to www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, using reference 1197 of 21/1.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

US shoots down missiles targeting US troops in UAE

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. U.S. Patriot missile defense systems successfully shot down a pair of incoming missiles fired at a U.S. base in the United Arab Emirates on Monday. In an emailed statement to American Military News, the...
MILITARY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
32K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy