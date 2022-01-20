ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

European Stocks Mostly Fall After Wall Street Losses

By AFP News
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean stock markets mainly fell Thursday with sentiment jarred by sliding shares on Wall Street, which was rocked by surging global inflation and the prospect of rising interest rates. New York's Nasdaq on Wednesday fell into a correction -- a decline of greater than 10 percent from its most...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Dow tumbles 1,000 points as 2022 selloff continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Us Federal Reserve#Wall Street#Nasdaq#Unilever#Gsk#Asian#Markets Com#Chinese#The Us Federal Reserve
KTLA

Stocks climb back after 1,000-point slide amid Fed, Ukraine jitters

Stocks finished a volatile day slightly higher on Monday after reversing a steep slide caused by uncertainty over inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. A late-day buying spree pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index to a 0.3% gain after pulling it out of so-called correction territory — a drop […]
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow erases 1,100-point plunge to end higher as stocks see historic intraday reversal

Stocks rose Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average erasing a loss of around 1,115 points to end in positive territory as major indexes scored sharp intraday reversals. The Dow ended with a gain of around 99 points, or 0.3%, near 34,365 after dropping 3.3% at its session low. The S&P 500 finished 0.3% higher near 4,410, after declining 4% at its session low. The Nasdaq Composite ended up 0.6% near 13,855 after erasing a drop of 4.9%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 1.47% to $930.00 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.63% to 13,855.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $313.49 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
KION News Channel 5/46

Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The post Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points appeared first on KION546.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft stock dives to lead the Dow's decliners, as it closes in on bear-market territory

Shares of Microsoft Corp. dove 5.8% in midday trading Monday, to put them on track for a six-month low, and enough to pace the 29-of-30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components that are losing ground. The stock's $17.27 price decline, which is the stock's second-biggest-ever price decline behind the $23.41 record selloff on March 16, 2020, was slashing about 114 points off the Dow's price, while the Dow dropped 1,002 points, or 2.9%. Microsoft's stock is now trading 18.8% below its Nov. 19 record close of $343.11. Many on Wall Street define a bear market as a decline of 20% or more from a bull-market high. By that definition, a close below $274.49 would put the stock in a bear market. Microsoft's selloff comes just before the software giant is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Microsoft hasn't missed quarterly earnings expectations in years.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy