ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US jobless claims rise to 286,000, highest since October

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdjGO_0dqsvgQx00

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant disrupted the job market.

Jobless claims rose for the third straight week — by 55,000 to 286,000, highest since mid-October, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly volatility, rose by 20,000 to 231,000, highest since late November.

A surge in COVID-19 cases has set back what had been a strong comeback from last year’s short but devastating coronavirus recession. Jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, had fallen mostly steadily for about a year and late last year dipped below the pre-pandemic average of around 220,000 a week.

Altogether, 1.6 million people were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Jan. 8.

Companies are hanging on to workers they have at a time when it’s difficult to find replacements. Employers posted 10.6 million job openings in November, the fifth-highest monthly total in records going back to 2000. A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November — a sign that they are confident enough to look something better.

The job market has bounced back from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession. When COVID-19 hit, governments ordered lockdowns, consumers stayed at home and many businesses closed or cut back hours. Employers slashed millions of jobs in March and April 2020, and the unemployment rate rocketed to 14.7%.

But massive government spending — and eventually the rollout of vaccines — brought the economy back. Last year, employers added a record 6.4 million jobs — but that still was not enough to make up for the unprecedented 9.4 million jobs lost in 2020. And hiring slowed in November and December last year as employers struggled to fill job openings.

Still, the unemployment rate fell last month to a pandemic low 3.9%.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

California jobless rate dips half-percentage point to 6.5%

California s unemployment rate dipped a half-percentage point in December as the most populous state added 50,700 nonfarm jobs, accounting for more than a quarter of the nation’s 199,000 job growth for the month, according to new data released Friday.The state has now regained nearly 72% of the 2.7 million jobs it lost in the early months of the pandemic when Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order in the spring of 2020 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.“In a tug-of-war between the positive economic momentum of the state’s economy and the headwind from...
ECONOMY
Morganton News Herald

Some countries try a new virus approach, as jobless claims in the US rise, plus more COVID news

Almost two years later, Spain is preparing to adopt a different COVID-19 playbook. With one of Europe's highest vaccination rates and its most pandemic-battered economies, the government is laying the groundwork to treat the next infection surge not as an emergency but an illness that is here to stay. Similar steps are under consideration in neighboring Portugal and in Britain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 286K vs. 220K expected

There were 286K initial claims in the week ending on January 8, more than expected. In a reaction to the data, the dollar saw modest negative ticks. There were 286,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending January 15, data published by the US Department of Labor (DoL) revealed on Thursday. This reading followed last week's print of 231,000 (revised up from 230K) and was well above consensus market expectations for 220,000. Continued claims in the week ending on January 8 also came in higher than expected at 1635K versus expectations for a more modest rise to 1580K from 1551K the week before. The insured unemployment rate rose slightly to 1.2% from 1.1%.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobless Claims#Layoffs#Americans#The Labor Department
Baton Rouge Business Report

US jobless claims rise for fourth time in five weeks

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since mid-November, but still low by historical standards. U.S. jobless claims climbed by 23,000 last week to 230,000, the Department of Labor said this morning. The four-week moving average, which smooths out week-to-week blips, rose nearly 6,300 to almost 211,000.
ECONOMY
CBS News

First-time unemployment claims rise to highest level since mid-November

CBSN's Tony Dokoupil sits down with Lori Bettinger, the president of Banc Alliance and former director of the Troubled Asset Relief Program under the Obama administration, to discuss the rise in new unemployment claims as continued unemployment claims drop. They also talk about how inflation is affecting both businesses and the Biden administration.
BUSINESS
96.5 KVKI

Missing Work Due To COVID? No Unemployment Pay For You

Many people have been missing work over the last month due to COVID-19. Even though the CDC has revised their guidance for returning to work, cutting it down to 5 days (or even allowing some to work while positive), people are still having to miss time. Unlike the early days of the pandemic, those people won't be getting unemployment assistance for missing that pay.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CBS News

Americans are quitting at record rates. These 5 states are leading the pack.

A record number of American workers quit their jobs before the holidays, but the trend wasn't evenly spread across the nation. Employees in a handful of states handed in their resignations at a much higher rate than the national average, according to new government data. About 4.5 million people quit...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Walmart cuts paid leave in half for employees who have COVID-19

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Walmart Inc. is cutting paid leave in half for workers who test positive for COVID-19 or have to quarantine after exposure to the virus, offering only one week through March 31 rather than two.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Johnson & Johnson has a lineup that can still drive top-line growth. Eli Lilly boasts several pipeline programs that look extremely valuable. Both companies have been around for a long time and are very seasoned. Few companies can remain in business for more than 100 years, and the ability to...
STOCKS
The Independent

The Independent

451K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy