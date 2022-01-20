Bank of America: Strong Q4 Earnings, On Track To Benefit From 2022 Rate Hikes

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. We expect Bank of America to beat the consensus estimates. The bank posted better than expected results in the last quarter, with the revenues increasing 12% y-o-y to $22.8 billion. This was driven by growth in consumer banking, wealth management, investment banking, and equity trading businesses. While the consumer banking business benefited from the recovery in client activity levels and increase in deposit balances, the wealth management growth was due to an increase in total assets and outstanding loan balances. Similarly, investment banking and equity trading profited from a significant jump in deal volume and higher trading volumes respectively. We expect the same trend to drive the fourth-quarter results.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO