Bank of America: Strong Q4 Earnings, On Track To Benefit From 2022 Rate Hikes

By Librarian Capital
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAC reported strong Q4 results on Wednesday, showing the operational drivers that will make it a key winner from 2022 rate hikes. We review our Bank of America Corporation (BAC) investment case after Q4 2021 results on Wednesday (January 19). BAC stock closed up 0.4%. Bank of America has...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Tesla Q4 preview: Can margin pressures weigh on strong Q4 deliveries?

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.36 (vs $0.80 in Q420) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.65B (+55.0% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, TSLA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and...
Seekingalpha.com

American Express climbs as travel spending improves, buoying credit card stocks

American Express (AXP +6.6%), in particular, and credit-card lenders, in general, climb after AmEx's outlook gives investors more confidence that travel & entertainment spending continues to progress. While the company's 2022 EPS guidance appears to be lower than consensus, "we believe investors view these expectations as conservative — thereby supporting...
Benzinga

Recap: Bank of Marin Q4 Earnings

Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of Marin beat estimated earnings by 11.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.59, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
Seekingalpha.com

Saia attracts bull rating from Deutsche Bank ahead of earnings

Deutsche Bank upgrades Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to a Buy rating after having it slotted with a Hold rating. Analyst Amit Mehrotra expects outperformance from SAIA this year in comparison to peers. The firm hikes its price target in SAIA to $363 to rep more than 30% upside potential. That compares to...
Benzinga

Bank of Hawaii: Q4 Earnings Insights

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of Hawaii beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.55 versus an estimate of $1.35, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
Benzinga

Metropolitan Bank Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Metropolitan Bank Holding beat estimated earnings by 19.01%, reporting an EPS of $1.69 versus an estimate of $1.42, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Seekingalpha.com

Bank of America CEO sees 'a lot of leverage' from rising interest rates

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said Wednesday that the banking giant's Street-beating earnings from last quarter didn't include the boost it expects once the Federal Reserve begins raising interest rates. "Our driver of rate increases ... has not come through yet. That's ahead of us," the chairman and CEO...
Seekingalpha.com

Bank OZK Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $273.42M (+2.7% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, OZK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
Investopedia

Bank of America Q4 2021 Earnings Report Recap

Bank of America's net interest margin came in slightly below analyst estimates. Net interest margin reflects the difference between the interest banks earn on their assets and the interest they pay out to depositors and other creditors. Strong loan growth helped to boost net interest income despite the challenging interest...
Seekingalpha.com

Bank of America Q4 Earnings to reflect growth across divisions

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.19B (+10.4% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, BAC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten...
Forbes

Bank Of America Stock To Beat The Street Expectations In Q4?

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. We expect Bank of America to beat the consensus estimates. The bank posted better than expected results in the last quarter, with the revenues increasing 12% y-o-y to $22.8 billion. This was driven by growth in consumer banking, wealth management, investment banking, and equity trading businesses. While the consumer banking business benefited from the recovery in client activity levels and increase in deposit balances, the wealth management growth was due to an increase in total assets and outstanding loan balances. Similarly, investment banking and equity trading profited from a significant jump in deal volume and higher trading volumes respectively. We expect the same trend to drive the fourth-quarter results.
smarteranalyst.com

Signature Bank Q4 Earnings Outperform

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings, driven by a rise in net interest income (NII) and lower provision for credit losses. The commercial bank reported earnings per share of $4.34 in the quarter, topping analysts’ expectations of $3.95 per share. It reported earnings of $3.26 per share in the same quarter last year.
Benzinga

Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q4 Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 2.97%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $1.01, which did not surprise analysts.
Seekingalpha.com

Hess Midstream issues above-consensus full-year EBITDA guidance

Hess Midstream (HESM +4.2%) moves higher after guiding for FY 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $970M-$1B, above $969.4M analyst consensus estimate, and distributable cash flow of $840M-$870M. Hess Midstream expects leverage of ~2.6x adjusted EBITDA on a full-year basis, which it expects will provide capital allocation flexibility in 2022. The company...
