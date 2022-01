Cybersecurity is a hot market at the moment, but many names are extended beyond their maturity points. Cerberus Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) is a small Phoenix-based cybersecurity company with a focus on full-spectrum and personalized consultations for each client company. Many of the solutions are based on determining risk points, training staff on risks and processes, and providing platform-agnostic support. Therefore, Cerberus does not create or sell their own platform, instead, they choose technology providers that would be best suited to each client's needs. Due to their consultation-based approach, the company is not an extreme growth company, but should provide meaningful capital gains over the next few years.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO