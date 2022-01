Libertyville police are looking for a man who stole several cellphones and accessories during the robbery of a T-Mobile store Sunday. Police called to the store at 141 Buckley Road (Route 137) about 4:20 p.m. were told that a man ordered employees into the back office and threatened to harm them if they didn't comply. The man took several phone and accessories before leaving the businesses heading east on foot.

LIBERTYVILLE, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO