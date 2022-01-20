ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Police Investigating Grisly Death in Downtown Lubbock

By Jacob Coats
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Authorities are investigating what they’re calling a gruesome scene Thursday morning, January 20th, in Downtown Lubbock. The...

102.5 KISS FM

Suspect Named in Clovis Drive-By Shooting That Injured 17 Year-Old

The Clovis Police Department are searching for a suspect who injured a 17 year-old female during a drive-by shooting on Sunday, January 16th. Clovis Police responded to a home in the 1200 block of Mora Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, the victim was found inside the residence suffering a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Emergency Crews Respond to Chemical Spill in East Lubbock

Emergency crews responded to a chemical spill in East Lubbock Tuesday morning, January 25th. EverythingLubbock reports the hydrochloric acid spill was reported just before 9:30 a.m. at the Cotey Chemical Corporation, located in the 4400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officials have not confirmed any injuries in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Grab Some Free Blue Sand & Support Awareness of Human Trafficking on Wednesday

The month of January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and to show awareness and support the Attorney General's office wanted to bring awareness of human trafficking by spreading blue sand in the cracks of sidewalks. The hope is that communities can prevent victims from falling through the cracks by raising awareness. The blue sand in the cracks of sidewalks represents how communities can prevent victims from falling through the cracks by raising awareness and education.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

You Might Actually WANT to Ride in the Back of This Lubbock PD Squad Car

(AUTHOR'S NOTE: So apparently, these have been around since 2017, but since I'd never seen one before, they are new to me. So, shut your fact-checking piehole.) Last week, as I left the palatial Townsquare Media broadcast complex and 24-hour convenience store, I observed the familiar (in Lubbock) sight of blue and red lights, indicating that someone's auto insurance rates were about to go up.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

30-Day Burn Ban for Portions of Lubbock County Now in Effect

The morning of Monday, January 24th, the Lubbock County Commissioner's Court approved a 30-day burn ban for a portion of Lubbock County. Commission Jason Corley, who represents Precinct 2, said that this ban was needed following multiple recent fires near the Yellow House Canyon. However, Tim Smith, Chief of the West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department and President of the Lubbock County Volunteer Firefighters Association, argued against a burn ban, saying:
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Man Accused of Shoving Pacifier Down 6-Month-Old’s Throat

On Tuesday, January 18th, 2022, a Lubbock, Texas man was indicted and accused of intentionally shoving a pacifier down an infant's throat back in 2018. KAMC News reports that in August 2018, emergency services responded to a call concerning a 6-month-old choking on a pacifier. A doctor would later tell police that he suspected foul play since the pacifier was lodged so deep in the child's throat, something he believed couldn't have happened by accident. The doctor would tell police he didn't even think that a grown man could've swallowed the entire pacifier.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Man Is Arrested for Throwing Sledgehammer Through Car’s Window

On Monday, January 17th, a Lubbock man was arrested after it's said he threw a sledgehammer through a car's window and hit the driver. It all began near North Sherman Avenue and Bates Street that afternoon. The suspect, 43-year-old Francisco Bazan, along with another unidentified man, were arguing in the front yard of a woman's house. She told them to leave, and they complied. The woman's relation to either men wasn't made clear.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Authorities Seize Marijuana and Firearms During Operation Targeting Gangs

One adult and three juveniles were arrested after drugs and weapons were seized during a law enforcement operation. On Tuesday, January 18th, 18-year-old Christavian Baker, along with three unidentified male juveniles, were arrested during an operation regarding gang-related activity conducted by the Texas Anti-Gang Center, along with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office and the Lubbock Police Department.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Reporter Hit By Car on Live TV: WATCH (Yes, She’s OK!)

Well that's not something you see everyday! A reporter in West Virginia was about to deliver a live report when she was struck by a car. Tori Yorgey was talking about a simple water main break while looking into the camera when the incident took place. Viewers could see a pair of headlights behind her before she was knocked off camera as the car hit her from behind.
ACCIDENTS
102.5 KISS FM

Boren Endorsed By The Lubbock Professional Police Association

Gary Boren is making crime a central part of his campaign for Lubbock County Judge and on Thursday, Boren received an endorsement that fits perfectly with his message. The Lubbock Professional Police Association endorsed Gary Boren and his campaign for Lubbock County Judge. The Lubbock Professional Police Association cited Boren's "broad experience with governmental process including, but not limited to policy, budgets, and safety".
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
102.5 KISS FM

This Might Be the Most Unique Home for Sale in Lubbock, Texas

There are many beautiful homes in Lubbock,Texas. From mid century modern, to ranch-style homes, there are plenty of options to fit your needs. During my most recent rummage through Zillow.com I came across one of the most unique homes I have ever seen for sale in Lubbock. The biggest thing that caught me off guard was the lack of windows on the front of the house, as well as the little fenced-in courtyard out front. It seems like a very nice, but very custom home that was built for a specific type of family.
LUBBOCK, TX
