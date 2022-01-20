NIH says Pfizer's Paxloid should be first treatment option for certain COVID-19 patients

By Marketwatch

MARKET PULSE

The National Institutes of Health on Wednesday updated its COVID-19 treatment guidelines for patients with mild to moderate forms of COVID-19 who are at high risk for disease progression. The new guidelines now include the recently authorized antivirals developed by Pfizer Inc. (pfe) and Merck & Co. Inc. (mrk) /Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, note that GlaxoSmithKline (gsk) and Vir Biotechnology Inc.'s (vir) sotrovimab is the only monoclonal antibody that is thought to be effective against omicron, and have added a three-day course of Gilead Sciences Inc.'s (gild) Veklury as a treatment option. The panel suggests that clinicians first use Pfizer's Paxlovid, then sotrovimab, then Veklury, and the final option should be molnupiravir, which is the Merck/Ridgeback drug.