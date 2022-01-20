ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

NIH says Pfizer's Paxloid should be first treatment option for certain COVID-19 patients

By Jaimy Lee
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0dqsshUj00
By Marketwatch
MARKET PULSE

The National Institutes of Health on Wednesday updated its COVID-19 treatment guidelines for patients with mild to moderate forms of COVID-19 who are at high risk for disease progression. The new guidelines now include the recently authorized antivirals developed by Pfizer Inc. (pfe) and Merck & Co. Inc. (mrk) /Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, note that GlaxoSmithKline (gsk) and Vir Biotechnology Inc.'s (vir) sotrovimab is the only monoclonal antibody that is thought to be effective against omicron, and have added a three-day course of Gilead Sciences Inc.'s (gild) Veklury as a treatment option. The panel suggests that clinicians first use Pfizer's Paxlovid, then sotrovimab, then Veklury, and the final option should be molnupiravir, which is the Merck/Ridgeback drug.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

Merck says FDA wants more information about its experimental cough treatment

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. MRK, -0.95% gained 0.4% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration requested additional information about its experimental cough treatment. The regulator issued a complete response letter asking for more data about the measurement of efficacy for gefapixant, Merck's investigational therapy for refractory or unexplained chronic cough. Merck also said Monday that gefapixant had received regulatory approval in Japan, where it is now called Lyfnua. Merck's stock is up 4.3% so far this year, while the S&P 500.
HEALTH
MarketWatch

AstraZeneca says drug for rare, fatal condition gets orphan-drug designation

U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca AZN, -1.78% were down 1.% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it received an orphan-drug designation for its experimental treatment for transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, a rare condition that causes heart failure and death within years of diagnosis. The treatment, eplontersen, comes from a development and commercialization deal that AstraZeneca inked with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nih#Covid#Biotechnology#Paxloid#Pfizer Inc#Merck#Glaxosmithkline#Gsk#Vir Biotechnology Inc#Omicron#Gilead Sciences Inc#Paxlovid#Merck Ridgeback
930 AM KMPT

Retired Local Physician has an Effective Treatment for COVID 19

One of Missoula’s most respected physicians, Dr. Walter Peschel, now retired, told KGVO on Wednesday that he has developed a highly successful treatment for COVID 19. Mayor John Engen and the Missoula County Commissioners have all reached out to state and national government officials to take note of Dr. Peschel’s treatment and sponsor a study by the Food and Drug Administration, but have so far been unsuccessful.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
MedicalXpress

Low-cost drug Heparin effective and safe treatment for COVID-19

Heparin, a widely available and affordable drug, has found to limit lung damage when inhaled by COVID-19 patients. The world-first findings by researchers from The Australian National University with King's is published today in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. The researchers are coordinating multiple studies tracking hospital patients infected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Axios

FDA OKs antiviral drug remdesivir for non-hospitalized COVID patients

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the antiviral drug remdesivir as a treatment for some non-hospitalized adults and pediatric patients with mild to moderate COVID symptoms. Why it matters: The move expands use of remdesivir, previously limited to only patients who were hospitalized, and comes as doctors face...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Low-cost drug found to limit lung damage in Covid patients

A low-cost drug is safe and effective in limiting lung damage in Covid patients, a new study has found. Research has shown that Heparin - a widely available and affordable drug - could be used safely to treat Covid, boosting treatment options for patients suffering from severe infections.Researchers from the Australian National University and King’s College London discovered breathing and oxygen levels improved in 70 per cent of patients after inhaling a course of Heparin. Heparin is unique as it has anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant effects which are considered relevant for the treatment of Covid.Professor Frank van Haren, study lead...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
BBC

Covid-19: High-risk patients getting new treatments

New Covid-19 treatments are being given to patients in Northern Ireland who are at the highest risk from the effects of the virus. In the past four weeks, more than 350 patients here have received them either at home or at an outpatient service. The drugs, which were previously only...
WORLD
iheart.com

Pfizer Says Antiviral COVID Pill Is Effective Against The Omicron Variant

Pfizer announced that its antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid is effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The company said that three lab studies showed that nirmatrelvir, which is the drug's main ingredient, "has the potential to maintain plasma concentrations many-fold times higher than the amount required to prevent Omicron from replicating in cells."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NBC News

Patient beware: Some states are still pushing outdated Covid treatments

As the omicron variant completes its sweep across the U.S., states with scarce supplies of monoclonal antibody therapies continue to use two treatments that federal health officials warn no longer work against the highly contagious version of the virus that causes Covid-19. The antibody treatment now most recommended is sotrovimab from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology, and it’s in short supply.
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Despite lack of evidence it treats COVID, ivermectin prescriptions still being paid for by health insurers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ivermectin continues to be a lightning rod topic during the coronavirus pandemic. Although many people are using the medication as a COVID-19 treatment option, there’s very little evidence that the drug actually fights the virus. Despite all this, a new study reveals health insurers are still paying for patients wanting the controversial drug.
NFL
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 spread rapidly across the UK in December and into the New Year but appears to be gradually slowing down, with case numbers fallings.Prime minister Boris Johnson will review the social restrictions in England before 26 January but has said previously that his government “reserves the right” to implement tougher measures should the rate of infection begin to translate into mass hospitalisations that threaten to overwhelm the NHS.The situation remains under constant review and amendments continue to be made to testing and isolation protocols, with members of the public still encouraged to get...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

NRx Pharma's Zyesami Access Expanded To COVID-19 Patients Who Exhausted All Approved Treatments

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) has announced enhancements to its Expanded Access and Right to Try programs. The programs enable patients to receive Zyesami (aviptadil) upon a physician's prescription, with respiratory failure from COVID-19, who have tried all approved medicines, including remdesivir, and who cannot participate in a clinical study. This...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

83K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy