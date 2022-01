The Hustle returned home after going 2-4 on their 6 game road trip to face off against the 3-2 South Bay Lakers. The high-powered Laker offense is led by Mason Jones, Mac McClung and Cameron Oliver who all average over 20 points per game. Defense was an issue for the Hustle on their road trip, so slowing down the trio would be a challenge for the Hustle in tonights matchup. To make matters more difficult for the Hustle, they were without Ahmad Caver and Darnell Cowart who missed the game due to injuries.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO