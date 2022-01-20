Crypto Flipsider News – Google Partners with Coinbase, Hires PayPal Vet, Grayscale GBTC Drops 30%, Ethereum Surpasses Visa, JPMorgan – Gas Fees a Big Problem, Cardano Enters Metaverse, 400 Accounts, 400 Crypto.com Accounts Breached

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Google has partnered with companies, including Coinbase Global and BitPay, to store cryptoassets in digital cards, while still having users pay in traditional currencies, Bloomberg reported, citing Bill Ready, Google’s president of commerce. According to him, "crypto is something we pay a lot of attention to" and the company is looking to do more of these partnerships. Also, per the same report, Google has hired former PayPal Holdings executive Arnold Goldberg to run its payments division and set a new course for the business after it scrapped a push into banking.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO