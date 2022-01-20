Crypto Flipsider News – Google Partners with Coinbase, Hires PayPal Vet, Grayscale GBTC Drops 30%, Ethereum Surpasses Visa, JPMorgan – Gas Fees a Big Problem, Cardano Enters Metaverse, 400 Accounts, 400 Crypto.com Accounts Breached
Google Pushes Deeper Into Blockchain and Crypto – Partners with Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), Hires Paypal Vet. Grayscale Bitcoin Fund is Down 30%, Whales Add 40k BTC in Last 2 Days. Ethereum Surpasses Visa’s Value Moved in 2021, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) Calls High Gas Fee A Big Problem for ETH....www.investing.com
Comments / 0