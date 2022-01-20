ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Flipsider News – Google Partners with Coinbase, Hires PayPal Vet, Grayscale GBTC Drops 30%, Ethereum Surpasses Visa, JPMorgan – Gas Fees a Big Problem, Cardano Enters Metaverse, 400 Accounts, 400 Crypto.com Accounts Breached

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Pushes Deeper Into Blockchain and Crypto – Partners with Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), Hires Paypal Vet. Grayscale Bitcoin Fund is Down 30%, Whales Add 40k BTC in Last 2 Days. Ethereum Surpasses Visa’s Value Moved in 2021, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) Calls High Gas Fee A Big Problem for ETH....

www.investing.com

#Google Partners#Crypto Flipsider News#Ethereum Surpasses Visa#Cardano Enters Metaverse#Crypto Com
Google Slowly Pushes Into Crypto With Hiring of Paypal Executive

Google currently does not accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment in contrast with other big businesses that have taken advantage of the new crypto wealth that's accrued. The tech giant recently hired former PayPal executive Arnold Goldberg to lead its payment division, likely more firmly entering digital currency usage. "I think the real question is, why given the size of the industry, has Google not done this before or been actively accepting and using cryptocurrency, and it's really a lack of regulatory clarity," Halsey Minor, executive chairman of Public Mint, told Cheddar.
Crypto.com Says User Accounts Breached Earlier Held $34 Million

The digital-asset platform Crypto.com said the customer accounts hit earlier this week by unauthorized withdrawals held about $34 million in cryptocurrencies and cash. In a report released Thursday, the private company said that 4,836.26 Ethereum, 443.93 Bitcoin and $66,200 were stolen during the security breach on Tuesday. All customers have been fully reimbursed, the Singapore-based platform reiterated.
Google Pays 'a Lot of Attention to' Crypto, Partners With Coinbase, BitPay + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Google has partnered with companies, including Coinbase Global and BitPay, to store cryptoassets in digital cards, while still having users pay in traditional currencies, Bloomberg reported, citing Bill Ready, Google’s president of commerce. According to him, "crypto is something we pay a lot of attention to" and the company is looking to do more of these partnerships. Also, per the same report, Google has hired former PayPal Holdings executive Arnold Goldberg to run its payments division and set a new course for the business after it scrapped a push into banking.
Ethereum Fees Drop 35% Since Last Week, Average ETH Gas Fee Still Above $30 per Transfer

According to statistics, Ethereum network transaction fees have dropped 35% from the transfer fees recorded seven days ago. At the time of writing, the average fee to transact with ethereum is 0.0099 ether or $30.85 to $33.04 per transfer. The cheapest Layer two (L2) method to transfer ether on Wednesday is $0.25 per transaction using Polygon Hermez.
Google Partners with Coinbase and BitPay to Enable Customers Hold Crypto on Digital Cards

This came after Google dialed back its plans to add bank accounts to its payment app. The company’s ambition to offer financial services has been in the works for years. Reports show that multinational technology company Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) is making plans to gradually embrace Bitcoin and other crypto assets. According to a Bloomberg report, Google has partnered with crypto exchange firm Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and crypto payment service provider BitPay to activate the new crypto feature. With the new crypto functionality, Google will begin allowing its customers to store crypto assets in their digital cards while continuing to pay in traditional currencies.
483 Crypto.com accounts compromised in $34 million hack

Crypto.com has confirmed that a multi-million dollar cyber attack led to the compromise of around 400 of its customer accounts. Although, the company's CEO stresses that customer funds are not at risk. With regards to daily trading volume, Crypto.com is reportedly the world's third-largest cryptocurrency trading platform "on a mission...
