Given the current vogue for Nineties nostalgia, it was perhaps inevitable that 2022 would deliver a news story about a Britpop star involved in some needless musical beef. Step forward Damon Albarn, frontman of Blur and Gorillaz, who has whipped the internet into a frenzy by baselessly accusing noted songwriter Taylor Swift of not writing her own songs. I know it’s been a while, but isn’t Albarn supposed to realise when he’s sounding like a charmless man?Swift, understandably, quickly took to Twitter to point out that she very much does write her own songs. “Your hot take is completely false...

MUSIC ・ 22 HOURS AGO