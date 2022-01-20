ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Stairway” to ‘Hushed’: Mastodon’s Brann Dailor ponders connection between Led Zeppelin cover & new album

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, Mastodon released a cover of the Led Zeppelin classic “Stairway to Heaven” as a tribute to their late manager, Nick John. The band continued to honor John with their new album, Hushed and Grim, which is dedicated to his memory. In listening to both the...

antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin Revisit When The Levee Breaks For Anniversary Series

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin revisit their classic track, "When The Levee Breaks", on the eighth episode of their 50th anniversary video series about their 1971 album, "Led Zeppelin IV." The band added heaviness to the closing track on the record when John Bonham's drum kit was recorded in the stairwell at...
MetalSucks

Mastodon’s Brann Dailor Contracted Covid-19 on Tour with Opeth

Mastodon drummer and vocalist Brann Dailor has revealed that he started experiencing Covid-19 symptoms the day he got home from the band’s fall co-headline tour with Opeth, suggesting he likely contracted it while on the road. Dailor said he “got pretty sick” and remained so for roughly two weeks before feeling better. He did not reveal his vaccination status.
wesb.com

Ex-ACCEPT Singer UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Covers AC/DC, JUDAS PRIEST, LED ZEPPELIN, Others On ‘My Way’ Album

Former ACCEPT and current U.D.O. frontman Udo Dirkschneider will release a new album, “My Way”, on April 22 via Atomic Fire Records. Billed as “his most personal and extraordinary album to date,” the effort contains 17 cover versions of the very songs that have influenced the musician and singer the most. All kinds of classics from music history are among them – including those that you might not expect from Udo. Not only does a very personal story lie behind each of the tracks, but also a sometimes surprising arrangement that, despite the very individual implementation, lives and breathes Udo‘s manuscript throughout.
MusicRadar.com

Led Zeppelin I: Jimmy Page guitar lesson

Following our lesson focusing on The Beatles' Abbey Road, we're looking at another classic in our series of 1969 milestones. The year before, n 1968 the Yardbirds disbanded, leaving guitarist Jimmy Page as the band’s sole remaining member and facing contractual obligations to perform further gigs. Recruiting Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham to play as the New Yardbirds, the foursome would soon become the band we know as Led Zeppelin. The rest, as they say, is history.
undertheradarmag.com

Cat Power on Her New Album “Covers” and the Influence of Her Grandmother

One note twirled out from singer Cat Power’s tongue and it’s clear: the artist is a genre unto herself. When the songwriter, also known as Chan Marshall, offers her voice in melody, it’s like a homemade amalgamation of different woods: birch, cedar, maple, applewood (folk, rock, blues, bluegrass), all fused and nailed together to create some echoing birdhouse tone that’s completely singular. It’s a mystical-going-on-mythical combination that many in Marshall’s wake have attempted to mimic or adapt. But that’s the thing with singularity, there’s but one, simply by definition. And so Marshall strides and stumbles through life knowing this, whether or not she admits it to herself out loud, knowing she’s a one-of-one, which must be both paradise and fraught. All the while still, Marshall continues to release glorious new work, both original and cover albums, applying her unique lens overtop each composition. Marshall’s latest offering, Covers, is a new record of just that, with a release date a mere week before her 50th birthday.
metalinjection

Anyway, Here's A Cat Singing OZZY OSBOURNE & LED ZEPPELIN Classics

TikTok user Narutobravoo uploaded a video of their cat doing an air raid siren-type vocal into a microphone this past December. Unfortunately the cat was never hired to front any power metal bands (that we know of), but TikTok user kparz has at least helped the cat along its musical path with some excellent duets.
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/24): On Monday, LiveNation announced When We Were Young Festival has added a third date, following its first two dates selling out. The third date takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29 and includes the same lineup, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice and La Dispute will not be performing on Day Three. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 31. *** UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier acts will perform 20-...
The Independent

Eric Clapton called out after comparing Covid vaccines to ‘mass hypnosis’ scheme

Eric Clapton has sparked outrage online after claiming people who have had the Covid vaccine are victims of “mass formation hypnosis”, during a recent interview. The 76-year-old rocker previously claimed he suffered “disastrous” side effects allegedly due to the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying his hands and feet were “either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless” and he feared he “would never play [the guitar] again.” He also released an anti-lockdown single, “Stand and Deliver”, with Van Morrison in 2020. Speaking to The Real Music Observer in an interview uploaded to their YouTube channel on 21 January, Clapton said...
Rolling Stone

Years Before Neil Young Took on Spotify and Joe Rogan, He Bashed Starbucks Over GMOs

Neil Young published a letter on his website Monday afternoon demanding that Spotify remove all of his music. “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” he wrote. “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule. “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” he continued. “They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.” He took down the letter after just a few hours, but it had...
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
PopCrush

Why Is The Weeknd an Old Man on His New ‘Dawn FM’ Album Cover?

With world-renowned artist The Weeknd putting out a new project, many of his biggest fans are piecing together why he is depicting himself as an old man in his album's cover art. While an explanation from the artist may never come, here is what some believe the artist is trying to portray in his latest work.
