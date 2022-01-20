Police Investigating Grisly Death in Downtown Lubbock

There are many beautiful homes in Lubbock,Texas. From mid century modern, to ranch-style homes, there are plenty of options to fit your needs. During my most recent rummage through Zillow.com I came across one of the most unique homes I have ever seen for sale in Lubbock. The biggest thing that caught me off guard was the lack of windows on the front of the house, as well as the little fenced-in courtyard out front. It seems like a very nice, but very custom home that was built for a specific type of family.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO