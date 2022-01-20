ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Soybeans steady, corn and wheat ease after rally

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago soybean futures edged higher on Thursday to a one-week high, as doubts over South American crop prospects and signs of strong demand helped the oilseed market recover from losses earlier in the week. Corn and wheat eased after rallying to three-week highs as traders assessed South American weather...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Chinese feed wheat demand to plummet as elevated prices curb appetite

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China's use of wheat in animal rations in 2021/22 is expected to be less than half of the amount of last season, analysts and traders said, as elevated prices cut demand. The volume of wheat used in feed could fall to between 10 and 24...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat scales 1-month high on worries over supply from Ukraine

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday to hit a one-month high, amid concerns that Russia may invade Ukraine, a key global supplier, and disrupt grain supply from the region. Tensions are high after Russia massed troops in reach of its...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat climbs to one-month high on Russia-Ukraine tensions

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended gains for a second straight session, hitting a one-month high on Tuesday, on concerns that Russia-Ukraine tensions could disrupt grain shipments from the region. Meanwhile, soybean futures edged up while corn slightly eased. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle sink to November lows; hogs set contract high

CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures tumbled on Monday as investors reduced risk and after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) last week confirmed producers placed more animals into feedlots in December, analysts said. The USDA said cattle producers placed 1.96 million head in feedlots last...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

TABLE-U.S. Plains winter wheat condition ratings decline -USDA

By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Condition ratings for winter wheat fell during January in most U.S. Plains states, including Kansas and Oklahoma, the top two producers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday. The United States is among the world's biggest wheat exporters. The USDA issued its last national winter wheat ratings of the season on Nov. 29, reporting 44% of the U.S. crop in good to excellent condition as of Nov. 28. Over the winter, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service releases monthly reports for select states. The government will resume weekly U.S. crop progress reports in April. The USDA rated 30% of the Kansas winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition as of Jan. 23, down from 33% at the start of the month. In Oklahoma, 16% of the state's wheat was rated good to excellent, down from 20% by Jan. 3. Wheat ratings also declined in Colorado, Nebraska and South Dakota, but improved slightly in Montana. U.S. farmers planted 34.4 million acres of winter wheat for 2022, the most in six years, the USDA said this month. However, most of the Plains breadbasket is in the grip of a drought that is expected to persist through April, according to the latest seasonal outlook from the U.S. Climate Prediction Center. Farmers in the Plains states grow hard red winter wheat, the largest U.S. wheat class, which is milled into flour for bread. Ratings fell sharply in Illinois, where farmers grow soft red winter wheat used to make cookies and snack foods. The USDA rated 42% of the Illinois crop as good to excellent by Jan. 24, down from 75% by Jan. 2. Very Poor Fair Good Excellent Good/ Poor Excellent Colorado Jan. 24 14 26 40 20 0 20 Jan. 3 11 22 42 25 0 25 Year-ago 18 18 47 16 1 17 Illinois Jan. 24 3 12 43 33 9 42 Jan. 3 3 7 15 67 8 75 Year-ago 4 7 24 54 11 65 Kansas Jan. 24 8 23 39 29 1 30 Jan. 3 8 17 42 30 3 33 Year-ago 7 17 33 40 3 43 Kentucky Jan. 24 1 2 12 73 12 85 Jan. 3 1 1 7 85 6 91 Year-ago 0 1 13 71 15 86 Montana Jan. 24 19 46 21 14 0 14 Jan. 3 16 55 17 12 0 12 Year-ago 1 4 27 62 6 68 Nebraska Jan. 24 8 11 45 33 3 36 Jan. 3 8 11 42 37 2 39 Year-ago 6 12 48 33 1 34 N. Carolina Jan. 24 0 3 23 66 8 74 Jan. 3 1 3 34 57 5 62 Year-ago 1 9 43 45 2 47 North Dakota Jan. 24 0 17 67 15 1 16 Jan. 3 1 11 49 37 2 39 Year-ago 7 12 60 20 1 21 Oklahoma Jan. 24 20 23 41 15 1 16 Jan. 3 19 25 36 18 2 20 Year-ago 1 4 34 58 3 61 South Dakota Jan. 24 3 6 60 30 1 31 Jan. 3 2 11 49 37 1 38 Year-ago 3 18 47 32 0 32 Texas Jan. 24 46 25 22 7 0 7 Jan. 3 na na na na na na Year-ago 12 29 39 20 9 29 (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
AGRICULTURE
newsdakota.com

Farm Futures Survey: More Soybean Acres Than Corn This Year

(NAFB) – A survey from Farm Futures shows fertilizer prices are changing planting intentions. The January 2022 Farm Futures survey found that high input costs will drive U.S. growers to plant fewer corn acres in 2022 in favor of other crops with less expensive production costs. Some 93 percent of growers expect high input costs this year to slash profits. The survey results put Farm Futures 2022 projected corn acreage at 90.4 million acres and soybean acres at 92.4 million acres.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

EU award 77,833 T of Ukrainian wheat quota imports for February

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The European Union has awarded 77,833 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat imports for February under its tariff-rate quota (TRQ) scheme, data published by the European Commission showed. The award leaves 852,570 tonnes available for the rest of 2022 in the 1 million tonne tranche for Ukrainian...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

French E85 ethanol consumption rose 33% in 2021, producers say

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Consumption of high-ethanol E85 rose 33% in France last year to over 460 million litres (121.5 million U.S. gallons), as a surge in gasoline prices made the fuel, mostly made from sugar and grains, more attractive to consumers, producers said on Tuesday. The installation of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans, soyoil finish firmer

CHICAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended higher on Tuesday in a turnaround from losses the previous session. * CBOT March soybean futures settled up 4-1/4 cents at $14.07-1/4 a bushel. The contract stayed within Monday's trading range. * CBOT March soymeal ended down $1.90 at $392.00, while March soyoil futures rose 0.54 cent to 62.51 cents per lb. * Archer-Daniels-Midland Co's chief executive estimated that U.S. farmers will plant about 87 million acres of soybeans and 93 million acres of corn this year. * In Argentina, a major exporter of soy products, rains have brought a "water bomb" to key farming areas in Buenos Aires province, Rosario grains exchange said, after a drought there hit corn and soybeans. (Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Mark Heinrich)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Canadian farmers face cattle feed shortage due to drought, transport strains

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Canadian farmers say they are just days away from running out of feed for cattle, due to severe drought last summer damaging crops needed to fatten them over winter and transportation bottlenecks. The drought devastated Prairie pastures https://www.reuters.com/article/cattle-drought-idCNL1N2P326Z and has now forced feedlots in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. set to win new soybean sales due to small South American crops -Oil World

HAMBURG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Smaller soybean crops expected in key South American producers are likely to push major soybean export business to the United States from June onwards, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Tuesday. Oil World estimates the combined soybean harvests in the current 2021/2022 season in...
AGRICULTURE
iheart.com

Private firm predicting more soybean than corn acres in 2022

A survey from Farm Futures shows fertilizer prices are changing planting intentions. The January 2022 Farm Futures survey found that high input costs will drive U.S. growers to plant fewer corn acres in 2022 in favor of other crops with less expensive production costs. Some 93 percent of growers expect high input costs this year to slash profits.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms on global supply worries; soybeans, corn firm

SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose 1.7%% on Monday, with prices supported by concerns over global supplies, while soybeans and corn ticked higher. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 1.7% to $7.93-1/4 a bushel as of 0707 GMT. Soybeans rose 0.1% to $14.15 a bushel and corn quarter of a cent to 0.5% to $6.16-1/2 a bushel.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 12-14 cents, wheat up 2-5 cents, corn down 5-6 cents

CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 5 cents per bushel * Wheat firming on concerns that rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine could disrupt shipments from those two major wheat export countries. * Consolidation trade noted around benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract's 40-day moving average. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded 2-1/2 cents higher at $7.82-1/2 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last up 6 cents at $7.99-1/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was last up 2 cents at $9.38. CORN -Down 5 to 6 cents per bushel * Profit-taking setback expected in corn after five straight positive sessions. Rains in growing areas of South America that provided much-needed relief to developing crops adding pressure to corn market. * On a continuous basis, most-active corn futures contract hit a seven-month high overnight. * CBOT March corn futures failed to hold support above the high end of their 20-day Bollinger range. * Private exporters reported the sale of 150,000 tonnes of corn to unknown destinations during the 2021/22 marketing year. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 5-1/2 cents at $6.10-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 12 to 14 cents per bushel * Weekend rains in Brazil and Argentina pressuring soybean futures. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for deliver to China, USDA said. * CBOT March soybeans last traded down 12-1/4 cents at $14.02 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Barbara Lewis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices down with weaker rouble

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week as the rouble weakened against the dollar, taking a hit from fears related to a stand-off between Moscow and the West over Ukraine, analysts said on Monday. The West fears Russia may invade its neighbour. Russia denies planning an attack, but says it could take unspecified military action if a list of demands are not met. Russian stocks fell and wheat prices in Chicago rose last week amid these tensions. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content loading from Black Sea ports for supply in February stood at $326 a tonne free on board (FOB), down $2 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat down $1 at $331 per tonne, with barley stable at $295 a tonne. Russian wheat exports are down by 40% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1 owing to a smaller crop and an export tax that had been set at $95.8 per tonne for Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. The weather remains favourable for the 2022 crop, with healthy precipitation in the majority of winter wheat-producing regions last week, Sovecon said. It kept its forecast for Russia's 2022 grain crop unchanged at 81.3 million tonnes, up from 75.9 million tonnes in 2021. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,975 -100 rbls wheat, European part roubles/t($190.9) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 36,200 rbls/t +825 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 86,500 rbls/t +500 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,375/t +$25 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,355/t +$10 oil (IKAR) - Soybeans (Sovecon) 43,900 rbls/t +200 rbls - White sugar, $652.8/t -$16.4 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 78.4260 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Jan Harvey)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's soybean harvest reaches 5% as Mato Grosso gathers pace -AgRural

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The harvesting of Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop has reached 5% of the estimated area as work in top producing state of Mato Grosso picked up pace under improved weather conditions, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday. The figure, which takes into account areas harvested...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Good conditions help EU winter crops, winter hardiness a concern

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Warmer temperatures and increased rain has benefited winter crops in most parts of Europe, though a lack of hardiness due to mild conditions could leave some grain crops exposed to frost, the EU's crop monitoring service MARS said on Monday. Grain crops such as barley...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat futures rise on Russia-Ukraine conflict fears

CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures advanced on Monday amid fears that Russia may invade Ukraine and disrupt grain shipments from the region, traders said. Soybean futures weakened at the Chicago Board of Trade, while corn was little changed after reaching a seven-month high. Wheat traders kept their...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soy ends lower on improving South American crop weather

CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday, extending a setback after rising on Thursday to their highest price in more than seven months. * Improving weather in South American growing areas weighed on prices, traders said. Argentina and Brazil received beneficial rains over the weekend after suffering from dry, hot conditions, they said. * Losses in equities and energy hung over the soy market, analysts said, as investors were spooked by the possibility of quicker-than-expected U.S. interest-rate hikes. * Exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, the world's top importer of the oilseed, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. * CBOT March soybean futures contract settled down 11-1/4 cents at $14.03 a bushel. * CBOT March soymeal ended up $1.20 at $393.90 a ton after earlier falling to its lowest price since Dec. 21. * March soyoil futures fell 1.03 cents to 61.97 cents per lb. The contract on Friday hit its highest since July. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Richard Chang)
CHICAGO, IL

