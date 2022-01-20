ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Argentina rains cap crop losses from drought, weather experts say

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Argentina, a major grains exporter, is set for further abundant rains in the coming days and a likely near-average month of precipitation ahead, weather experts said, which should cap recent crop losses from an extended drought since December. The long spell of dry...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNCY

Lack of rain in Ivory Coast raises concerns for cocoa mid-crop

ABIDJAN (Reuters) – No rain and a dry wind last week in most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa growing regions raised concerns for the quality and development of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday. Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, is in its dry season which runs...
ENVIRONMENT
dtnpf.com

Heavy Rains for Another Week in Argentina

As forecast, rains started to develop over Argentina on Jan. 15. Scattered clusters, waves, and batches of moisture have been around since then. Rainfall totals thus far have been on the order of 30 to 75 millimeters (1.2 to about 3 inches) with a few areas seeing a little less and a few seeing a little more.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Drought#Foreign Currency#Crops#Reuters#La Ni A
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans climb to 1-week high on S.American weather concerns

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a second session on Thursday as concerns over lower supplies from South America underpinned prices. The wheat market was largely unchanged with traders focused on dry and cold weather in key growing areas of the Midwest and southern Plains. FUNDAMENTALS.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Late Season Rains Boost Argentina’s Wheat Crop

Currently the global focus, when it comes to wheat, is Argentina. World Ag Outlook Board Chair Mark Jekanowski said harvest in the South American country is nearly complete at this point. When farmers were planting this year’s crop, they were struggling with dry conditions. “But they got some beneficial...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina ends wheat harvest at a record 21.8 mln tonnes -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2021/22 wheat season produced a record 21.8 million tonnes of the grain, blowing past the country's previous all time high harvest of 19 million tonnes in the 2018/19 crop year, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a report on Tuesday. The harvest,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall after weekend rains in Argentina

CHICAGO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell for the third session in a row on Tuesday after heavy rain in Argentina provided much-needed relief to parched crops in that key export country, traders said. * Losses were kept in check by signs of good demand on both the domestic and export fronts. * U.S. soybean processors crushed a bigger-than-expected 186.438 million bushels of soybeans in December, the biggest monthly total on record, the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said. * NOPA also said that soyoil stocks swelled to 2.031 billion lbs, the largest in 20 months. * Weekly export inspections of soybeans totaled 1.721 million tonnes, topping market forecasts, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * USDA also said that private exporters reported the sale of 239,486 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico. * CBOT March soybean futures settled down 8-1/2 cents at $13.61-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soymeal was off $15.50 at $390.10 a ton and CBOT March soyoil was up 0.62 cent at 59.08 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Argentina
Agriculture Online

Widespread rains bring relief to Argentina's grain crops

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Heavy rainfall has brought relief to Argentina's main agricultural areas over the weekend, interrupting several weeks of dry weather that led the Rosario grains exchange to trim its forecasts for both soybean and corn production. German Heinzenknecht, meteorologist at the Applied Climatology Consultancy (CCA),...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans drop for 3rd session on improved Latam weather outlook

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday, with prices dropping to their lowest in more than two weeks on expectations of more rain in key South American growing areas. Wheat rose for the first time in four sessions. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

South American crops see favorable weather reversal

The second week of January 2022 was one for the record books in Argentina where excessively hot and dry conditions baked the country. Fortunately, the weather will take a dramatic turn toward much cooler and wetter weather in the third week of January, providing some temporary relief for the region. The weather will also see a reversal in central and northern Brazil where precipitation will pause allowing for harvesting and planting activities.
AGRICULTURE
vanceairscoop.com

Lack of rain has impacted area wheat crop

It’s no secret, the past 90 days have not been good for our crops. For north central Oklahoma, we’ve averaged about 1.29 inches of rainfall, which is more than 3.5 inches less than normal, making it the eighth-driest on record. In other words, when we only receive about...
AGRICULTURE
Maui News

December rains enough to lift major drought

The deluge of rain that hit Maui County in early December and subsequent heavy rains were enough to lift the county out of drought, according to a National Weather Service report this week. In November, every county in the state had at least severe drought, known as the “D2” category...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy futures ease on outlook for rain to aid South America crops

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures on Friday slumped to their lowest price in more than a week under continued pressure from forecasts for rain in dry South American growing belts, analysts said. Soybean futures have pulled back about 3% since reaching July highs a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina drought to cause $2.9 bln hit to grains farmers, exchange says

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's current period of drought will have a $2.93 billion impact to the country's grains farmers, the Rosario grains exchange said on Thursday after it sharply cut its forecasts for 2021/22 soybean and corn harvests due to recent dry weather. The Rosario exchange slashed...
AGRICULTURE
Portland Tribune

Wet weather could help with drought

However, the current long-term federal climate forecast doesn't anticipate a reversal of the historic drought. Ochoco Irrigation District has a lot of exciting things to share with the community. In addition to this new monthly update in the paper, starting this year, we are going digital! Stay in the know by signing up to receive important alerts and notifications.
PRINEVILLE, OR
wibqam.com

Brazil farmers struggle as drought batters southern soy crop

SOLEDADE, Brazil (Reuters) – Soybean farmers in southern Brazil are reeling from a prolonged drought that some expect to wipe out up to 90% of their harvest in some fields unless the outlook for scarce rain changes soon. In soy-growing regions of Rio Grande do Sul, the first Brazilian...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina's dry weather could extend into March, crops risk significant losses

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The dry conditions affecting crops in Argentina's main agricultural region since mid-December could extend into mid-March, causing "significant" losses for corn and soybeans in 2021/22, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. After getting rains in the second half of 2021, the South...
AGRICULTURE
pinalcentral.com

Drought conditions persist in West despite record-setting snow, rain

SAN FRANCISCO -- Atmospheric rivers were quick to bring flooding rains to the Bay Area when California's water year began on Oct. 1. In the mountains, the Sierra Nevada saw a record-setting 18 feet of snow during December alone. "We saw 214 inches of snowfall for December, which blows the...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees Argentina 2021/22 soy crop at 46.5 million T

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service post in Buenos Aires:. "Despite initial favorable conditions, Argentine oilseed crops have faced warm and dry weather across most growing regions since mid-December. Rains are needed soon to forestall more significant yield reductions. Post reduces its projected Marketing Year (MY) 2021/22 soybean production to 46.5 million metric tons (MMT), 3 MMT below USDA Official. More advanced drought conditions in Paraguay could reduce Argentine imports below the current projected 4.5 MMT, which is 300,000 metric tons below USDA Official. Argentine MY 2021/22 sunflowerseed and peanut production projections are unchanged at 3.4 MMT and 1.3 MMT respectively."
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy