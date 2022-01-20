Argentina rains cap crop losses from drought, weather experts say

CHICAGO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell for the third session in a row on Tuesday after heavy rain in Argentina provided much-needed relief to parched crops in that key export country, traders said. * Losses were kept in check by signs of good demand on both the domestic and export fronts. * U.S. soybean processors crushed a bigger-than-expected 186.438 million bushels of soybeans in December, the biggest monthly total on record, the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said. * NOPA also said that soyoil stocks swelled to 2.031 billion lbs, the largest in 20 months. * Weekly export inspections of soybeans totaled 1.721 million tonnes, topping market forecasts, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * USDA also said that private exporters reported the sale of 239,486 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico. * CBOT March soybean futures settled down 8-1/2 cents at $13.61-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soymeal was off $15.50 at $390.10 a ton and CBOT March soyoil was up 0.62 cent at 59.08 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO