Have you seen 18-year-old Brendan Santo? Reward increases to $30K

(WWJ) -- The reward for credible information that leads to finding 18-year-old Brendan Santo has increased to $30,000.

Santo, who is from Rochester Hills, has been missing for nearly three months since he disappeared on Michigan State University's campus in October.

His family said that "every day Brendan is missing, the hole in our hearts widens."

The Grand Valley State University freshman was visiting friends in East Lansing the weekend of the Michigan/Michigan State rivalry football game.

Santo was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall on the north side of campus by himself just before midnight on Oct. 29, and his last cellular activity was on Beal Street near Michigan Avenue.

His friends believed he was traveling back to the Brody neighborhood where he was staying, but a Snapchat he reportedly sent to a friend said he was lost.

The cameras in the area where he is believed to be last seen were not working.

Santo was last seen wearing a black Red Wing "Yzerman" baseball hat, a black shirt, gray sweatpants with a zipper back pocket, white Converse hi-top shoes and a gold necklace with a cross. He was also carrying an iPhone 12 in a blue case and a dark brown wallet.

A police task force has been focusing their search in and along the Red Cedar River in East Lansing.

There is an online petition to dam the Red Cedar River to help with the river search. To sign, click here .

The Facebook group Bring Brendan Santo Home , which has been handling updates on the missing teen, recently shared information about an upcoming fundraising event.

The benefit is set for Saturday, Feb. 26 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Rochester Adams High School -- Santo’s alma mater.

Tickets are $50, with proceeds going to search efforts and the reward for information on Santo’s whereabouts.