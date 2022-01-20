6 fun things to do this weekend: Jan 21-23

ARBOR DAY TREE PLANTING: Volunteers and participants of all ages are invited to join the Alachua County Environmental Protection Department and the Newberry City Parks Department to celebrate Arbor Day 2022. The event is set for 3 p.m. today at the Easton Sports Complex, 24880 NW 16th Ave. in Newberry. Participants will plant 15 new trees, and free trees also will be available to anyone interested in planting new trees at home. Demonstrations and information will be provided for proper tree planting and care. Community leaders will help commemorate the celebration, and there also will be a special guest reading from the Dr. Seuss book “The Lorax.” Florida Arbor Day is a state celebration held on the third Friday of January. Arbor Day originated in 1872 when Sterling Morton of Nebraska City, Nebraska, organized the planting of 1 million trees. Since that time, Arbor Day has spread to thousands of communities across America and the world. The celebration is meant to recognize and support the planting of trees. For more information, visit bit.ly/arbor22.

