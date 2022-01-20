ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

6 fun things to do this weekend: Jan 21-23

By Robert Streeter
arklatexweekend.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Cultural events take center stage this weekend. Plus we have a few Mardi Gras bals going on. Find out who’s throwing the Mardi Gras party here. FRIDAY, JANUARY 21. Carrying on the Dream Opening. 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. This free reception opens...

www.arklatexweekend.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Gainesville Sun

Gainesville Entertainment Calendar: Fun things to do Jan. 21-27, 2022

An Evening With Bruce Dickinson: 7:30 p.m. today, Florida Theatre, 128 E. Forsyth St., Jacksonville. Tickets: $29.50-$59.50. (floridatheatre.com, 904-355-5661) Bruce Dickinson is considered one of the world’s most storied musicians. Aside from decades spent delivering high-octane performances with his larger-than-life persona in Iron Maiden, Dickinson has lived an extraordinary off-stage existence too.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Omaha.com

Check out cool cars, visit Frozen's Arendelle and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday. 1. Have some Frozen fun. This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, head to the Omaha Children's Museum for "Weekend at Arendelle" Family Fun Weekend. The indoor fun will include a freezing cold science show, take-home crafts and character appearances from Elsa, Anna and Kristoff. All activities are included with museum admission. Visit ocm.org to see a schedule of appearances. The Omaha Children's Museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Aaron Lewis
The Gainesville Sun

Gainesville's best bets for weekend entertainment— Jan. 21-23, 2022

ARBOR DAY TREE PLANTING: Volunteers and participants of all ages are invited to join the Alachua County Environmental Protection Department and the Newberry City Parks Department to celebrate Arbor Day 2022. The event is set for 3 p.m. today at the Easton Sports Complex, 24880 NW 16th Ave. in Newberry. Participants will plant 15 new trees, and free trees also will be available to anyone interested in planting new trees at home. Demonstrations and information will be provided for proper tree planting and care. Community leaders will help commemorate the celebration, and there also will be a special guest reading from the Dr. Seuss book “The Lorax.” Florida Arbor Day is a state celebration held on the third Friday of January. Arbor Day originated in 1872 when Sterling Morton of Nebraska City, Nebraska, organized the planting of 1 million trees. Since that time, Arbor Day has spread to thousands of communities across America and the world. The celebration is meant to recognize and support the planting of trees. For more information, visit bit.ly/arbor22.
GAINESVILLE, FL
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass Calendar: Events around the state Jan. 21-23

OHIO - Whether you're in the mood for a show, or taking part in a fun activity, an event in the Buckeye State has you covered. Here is a look at what's on the calendar this weekend, Jan. 21-23. Toledo. 'Love you to Death' Mystery Dinner Theater. Spaghetti Warehouse (42...
COLUMBUS, OH
arklatexweekend.com

A local pizzeria is expanding to Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - For over three years, the people around the area have been enjoying the beautiful pies from Dough Boys Pizza. They started as a food truck at the Bossier City Farmers Market and Night Markets. They opened their first restaurant in Waskom providing delicious food to essential workers and the great folks in east Texas and greater Waskom community. Now they are now opening a new brick and mortar location. Starting on February 1, 2022, head over for a slice at the Food Court at Pierre Bossier Mall for the grand opening. They will be open daily from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Atlanta#Gospel
WGNO

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
baylorlariat.com

What to Do in Waco: Jan. 21 – 23

Brazos Brothers Concert | Jan. 21 | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Torchy’s Tacos | Come out to eat and enjoy local musicians performing live music. Kermit Oliver: “New Narratives, New Beginnings” exhibit | On display until Jan. 22; Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Art Center Waco | Free | Artist Kermit Oliver, the first American to create designs for the luxury brand Hermes, has art on display for a limited time at this exhibition.
WACO, TX
coolprogeny.com

Weekend Fun for Baltimore Families: January 21-23

Outdoor scavenger hunts, astro adventures, ice festivals, aerial yoga, nerf battles, and more! Here’s what’s (cool) for kids and families in Baltimore this weekend…. Need more (cool) ideas? Check out our round-up of where to go ice skating, why you should go see Icons of American Animation, and don’t forget to order this month’s $15 Playdate In-A-Box! Box pick-up is next weekend at Roland Park Country School.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
arklatexweekend.com

Get the popcorn ready, the Cane River Film Festival is coming soon

NATCHITOCHES, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The 5th Annual Cane River Film Festival is coming to Historic downtown Natchitoches. The event will be two days, March 18 - 19, 2022. The days kick off at 10:00 am and ends at 10:00 pm. Day 1 kicks off with a welcome reception and ends with the opening VIP celebration. Day 2 starts with the film screening and award ceremony and ends with a meet & greet. Filmmakers will be competing for the grand prize of $1,500! Films submission deadline is February 22. For more information or get tickets here.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? Fun things to do Jan. 14-16 in New Orleans

From a night at the museum to a concert with a bang(a), there's a wide variety of fun things to do this weekend in the Crescent City. It's the second part of their 50th-anniversary show this weekend when FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS takes to the great outdoors at 1632 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The fisticuffs get flying at 7 p.m. but there's lots of entertainment involved, including dancers, DJs, drag and burlesque performances, contests and more. Tickets start at $20. Get into the ring here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Jan. 14-17

Experience a Uniquely Austin Musical Performance, 28 Years in the Making. Enjoy a happy hour drink and sway to the upbeat, jazzy tunes from The Blues Specialists, a band started by two of the city’s top blues legends: TD Bell and Erbie Bowser. Not only is the band legendary to Austin, but so is the venue they’re performing at. Catch them live at The Continental Club starting at 6:30 p.m. More details can be found on their website. Friday, Jan. 14, 1315 S. Congress Ave.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy