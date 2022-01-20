ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soft Fork vs. Hard Fork: What's the Difference?

By Quina Baterna
Cover picture for the articleIf you're new to cryptocurrency, you may have heard the term "fork" thrown around. Like a fork in the road, a cryptocurrency fork is a point at which there are two paths for a blockchain's development. However, you're not alone if you do not understand what it means, especially...

twollow.com

A SOFT OR HARD FORK, WHICH DOES THE DIAMOND BITCOIN REPRESENT?

A fork represents a separation or bifurcation of the original Bitcoin chain, which is carried out by modifications in the Bitcoin protocol and due to those modifications in the protocol, the rules that are responsible for validating the behavior of the entire network, which are none other than the consensus rules, are affected and it is up to the participants to implement them or not.
Hackernoon

How Do Hard Forks Impact the Crypto Industry

A fork is a situation in which new rules or changes are made to the blockchain network and there is a deviation from the older version of the chain. A hard fork occurs when the changes to the code are so significant that the incoming new blocks are no longer compatible with the earlier blocks. Hard forks are also sometimes carried out on purpose by the entire set of nodes of a blockchain to leave behind the older network and move to a newer, more efficient one. These forks allow the network to evolve beyond its initial realm by adding new features and functionalities.
makeuseof.com

Liquid Staking: A Better Way to Earn With Your Crypto

Staking your crypto has some great benefits. Not only can you earn a passive income, but you can help platforms to stay secure through the Proof of Stake mechanism (or similar). But the staking process isn't the same on all platforms. The types of supported coins, staking periods, and type of staking differ based on who you choose to stake with.
