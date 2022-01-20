ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Trail, NC

Indian Trail mayor passes away

thecharlotteweekly.com
 4 days ago

The Town of Indian Trail announced Jan. 19 that Mayor Michael Alvarez...

www.thecharlotteweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian Trail, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Kidney Transplants#Cancer
CNN

Thierry Mugler, iconic French fashion designer, dies aged 73

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, whose flamboyant creations transformed haute couture, has died at the age of 73, according to a message posted to his official Instagram account. "We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022," the post read, using his...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy