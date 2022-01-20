WiMi Holoar lens approved by the Federal Communications Commission to enter the U.S. market

The Department of Labor, Department of Education, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced the members of a cross-agency working group that will collaborate to identify the current and future needs of the telecommunications industry workforce, including the safety of that workforce. In accordance with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel appointed five members, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh appointed four members, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona appointed two members, and Evelyn Remaley, performing the non-exclusive functions and duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information, appointed one member to the new interagency working group.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO