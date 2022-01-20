ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WiMi Holoar lens approved by the Federal Communications Commission to enter the U.S. market

By Pranav Ghumatkar
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) has announced that its Augmented reality head-mounted display product for the consumer market, "WIMI HoloAR Lens" has been approved by the Federal Communications Commission to enter the...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

P&F Industries acquires Jackson Gear business

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) has announced the acquisition of the Jackson Gear business, a Pennsylvania-based corporation that manufactures and distributes custom gears and power transmission gear products. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hy-Tech Machine, acquired substantially all the non-real estate assets of Jackson Gear for $2.3M in cash. P&F's CEO...
Seekingalpha.com

Betterware de Mexico to acquire JAFRA's operations in US and Mexico for $255M

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) to acquire 100% of JAFRA's operations in Mexico and the United States from the Vorwerk Group based in Germany for a total cash consideration of $255M. The purchase price implies a valuation multiple of ~5.5x 2022E EBITDA prior to the identified cost synergies of $5M-$10M, and...
Seekingalpha.com

Retail giants turns to automated warehouse concepts with labor availability still a struggle

The concept of automated warehouses is catching more attention with staffing shortages still an issue even with employment levels across distribution centers at all-time highs and wage increases doled out. While short term strategies such as bonuses, accelerated pay raises and tuition reimbursement are noted by McKinsey to be helping, the long-term implications of a high reliance on labor are becoming more clear in the retail industry amid both the pandemic and recovery period.
Seekingalpha.com

Peloton Interactive is halting production of bikes and treadmills due to soft demand

Peloton Interactive (PTON -16.5%) drops sharply after the company is reported to have made the decision to temporarily halt production of connected fitness products due to slowing demand. A Peloton memo seen by CNBC pointed to a "significant reduction" in demand globally due to shoppers’ price sensitivity and increased competitor...
Occupational Health Safety

Departments of Labor and Education, Federal Communications Commission, National Telecommunications and Information Administration announce members of Telecommunications Workforce Working Group

The Department of Labor, Department of Education, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced the members of a cross-agency working group that will collaborate to identify the current and future needs of the telecommunications industry workforce, including the safety of that workforce. In accordance with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel appointed five members, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh appointed four members, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona appointed two members, and Evelyn Remaley, performing the non-exclusive functions and duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information, appointed one member to the new interagency working group.
GlobeSt.com

Landmark Properties Enters the Multifamily Market

Student housing developer Landmark Properties has partnered with Atlanta-based Haven Communities to enter the multifamily space. The partnership will include the integration of Haven’s team into the company. With the partnership, Landmark will have $7.8 billion in assets under management in the US. Landmark’s move into the multifamily sector...
Seekingalpha.com

China Finance Online receives delisting notice from Nasdaq

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) was notified by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel that it has determined to delist the company's ADSs from Nasdaq after filing with SEC on lapse of applicable appeal periods. ADSs trading will suspend effective Jan.21, after business open. It was notified in June 2021 that it was...
Seekingalpha.com

Blink Charging to supply EV chargers to GM car dealerships across North America

Blink Charging (BLNK +0.4%) is deploying EV IQ 200 chargers at General Motors (NYSE:GM) dealerships in the U.S. and Canada. Michael D. Farkas, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging said, “As transportation continues to shift towards becoming more electric, Blink’s technologically advanced EV charging infrastructure will be a critical component of an automaker’s ecosystem and will play a significant role in accelerating EV mass adoption.”
theregister.com

Federal Communications Commission proposed stricter rules on how telco carriers should report data breaches

The US Federal Communications Commission is considering imposing stricter rules requiring telecommunications carriers to report data breaches to customers and law enforcement more quickly. Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel drafted a document outlining the new proposal to strengthen the FCC’s powers for disclosing data breaches and leaks to customers and federal agencies...
Seekingalpha.com

Federal Reserve releases CBDC discussion paper, but makes no recommendations

The Federal Reserve's long-awaited paper discussing the pros and cons of a potential U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) doesn't take a stance on any specific policy. "We look forward to engaging with the public, elected representatives, and a broad range of stakeholders as we examine the positives and negatives of a central bank digital currency in the United States," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.
Seekingalpha.com

Apple warns legislation would weaken privacy protection tool

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) warned on Tuesday that pending legislation floating around in the Senate would hurt the company's privacy protection tool that it rolled out last year and may aid “those who have been irresponsible with users’ data.”. In a letter written to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is...
Seekingalpha.com

Adtalem Global Education to divest Financial Services segment for $1B cash

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) to sell its Financial Services segment, which includes ACAMS, Becker Professional Education and OnCourse Learning, to a consortium of Wendel Group and Colibri Group in an all cash transaction for $1B. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of FY2022. ATGE CEO comment:...
Seekingalpha.com

Why did Peloton stock plummet today? A production halt rattles investors

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) ended the day with a drop of 23.93% and swapped hands as low as $23.25. That slide followed the revelation that Peloton is halting production of bikes and treadmills due to soft demand. On Wall Street, one of the bullish-leaning firms was quick to weigh in. Macquarie...
