Indonesia and Singapore on Tuesday signed a series of key defense and diplomatic agreements that appeared to mark a turning point in relations between the Southeast Asian neighbors.The agreement on defense cooperation — along with separate treaties on extradition and airspace rights — were signed in the presence of Indonesian President Joko Widodo of Indonesia and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. “They have been on our bilateral agenda for several decades, we have worked together and discussed them many times before,” Lee said at a joint news conference with Widodo.The signing ceremony on the Indonesian resort island of...

CHINA ・ 13 HOURS AGO