OK, since nothing truly meets the eye in virtualization, my headline may seem unnecessary, but there’s a subtle truth behind it. We see “virtualization” (the creation of a simulated computing environment instead of a physical version) almost exclusively in the context of cloud computing. And it may be the other aspects of virtualization that will make it the most critical piece of technology in our toolbox for the next five years or more.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO