Politics

EU orders Poland to pay 70 million euros in spat over judges

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union is ordering Poland to pay a fine of nearly 70 million euros ($80 million) for its failure to...

keyt.com

The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected a British claim that Russia was seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration, and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev was being considered as a potential candidate. Britain’s Foreign Office on Saturday also named several other Ukrainian politicians it said had links with Russian intelligence services, along with Murayev who is the leader of a small pro-Russia party that has no seats in the parliament.The U.K. government made the claim based on an intelligence assessment, without providing evidence to back it up. It comes amid high tensions between Moscow and the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU Will Demand Poland Pay Fines for Disciplining Judges

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union executive is set to demand that Poland pay around 70 million euros ($80 million) of fines in the coming weeks for failing to scrap a contentious system for disciplining judges, sources have told Reuters. The dispute is one of many battles pitting Poland against the...
POLITICS
#Eu Law#Eu#Associated Press Warsaw#Ap#The European Union#The Disciplinary Chamber#Ecj#The European Commission
KEYT

Poland: some 600 migrant crossings foiled this year

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Border Guard authorities say that almost 600 attempts by migrants at illegally crossing from Belarus have been foiled so far this year. The attempts have continued since the peak in the fall, but the number of registered tries has dropped significantly, to dozens a day from nearly a thousand a day in November. Border guards said that on Monday, 23 migrants were detained after having crossed the razor-wire barriers into Poland, a European Union member. They were from Syria, Iraq, Cuba, the Palestinian territories and Turkmenistan. Earlier, Yemenis were also detained. Poland and the EU say the migrant pressure was organized by the Belarus government to destabilize the 27-member bloc.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Truss calls for ‘practical solutions’ to end N Ireland Protocol deadlock

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called for a “practical solutions” to resolve the deadlock with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.Ms Truss is travelling to Brussels for her second meeting with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic since taking over responsibility for the talks following the resignation of the Brexit minister Lord Frost.Following their first encounter at the Foreign Secretary’s country residence at Chevening in Kent earlier this month, the two sides agreed officials would enter into “intensified talks” in preparation for Monday’s meeting.It is expected that Ms Truss and Ms Sefcovic will hold a “closed” session with just...
POLITICS
WNMT AM 650

Poland gets formal EU demand to pay fines over judicial regime

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission has sent Poland formal notice to pay some 70 million euros in fines for failing to reverse an illegal disciplinary regime for judges, a spokesman said, an escalation in a row between Warsaw and the European Union over democracy. The case is one...
POLITICS
KEYT

Hungary’s Orban to discuss nuclear power project with Putin

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to meet with President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 1 to discuss the progress of a project to expand a Hungarian nuclear power plan. Hungary’s foreign minister told Russian state news agency Tass on Thursday that Hungary wants the project to “enter into the establishment phase” in the first half of this year. The 12 billion-euro ($13.6 billion) expansion of the Paks nuclear plant involves the construction of two new nuclear reactors. The work is to be carried out by the Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom and financed with a 10 billion-euro ($11.3 billion) loan from a Russian state bank. The project has gone through numerous delays.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
AFP

NATO bolsters eastern flank as fears mount over Ukraine crisis

NATO said Monday it was sending jets and ships to bolster its eastern European flank, as the US and EU looked to coordinate a tough response to Russia if it invades Ukraine.  The US-led NATO alliance said its members were placing troops "on standby" and sending ships and jets to bolster eastern Europe's defences in response to the Russian buildup, pointing to recent decisions by Denmark, Spain and the Netherlands to mobilise forces.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Very significant’ risk of Russia invading Ukraine – Dominic Raab

There is a “very significant” risk that Russia will mount an invasion of Ukraine according to Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab It comes as Britain accused President Vladimir Putin of plotting to install a pro-Moscow leader as head of the government in Russia’s neighbouring country.The Foreign Office took the unusual step of naming former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev as a potential Kremlin candidate to take over in Kyiv.Western allies have stepped up warnings that Russia will pay a heavy price if the estimated 100,000 troops massed on the border launch any kind of incursion into Ukraine.Asked if he thought...
POLITICS
The Independent

Chile's incoming cabinet: Women, youth and a nod to markets

Chile's millennial, leftist President-elect Gabriel Boric announced his first cabinet on Friday, giving a majority of posts to women and several to former student protest leaders while also reassuring markets by naming the Central Bank chief as finance minister.Fourteen of the 24 new ministers are women, including Defense Minister Maya Fernández — a granddaughter of Socialist President Salvador Allende, who was overthrown by a military coup in 1973.The Interior Ministry that oversees domestic security will go to Dr. Izkia Siches, who was recently head of the national medical association.Communist Party legislator Camila Vallejo, who like Boric rose to prominence...
POLITICS
KEYT

Vaccine passport protests in Europe draw thousands of people

HELSINKI (AP) — Thousands of people have gathered in European capitals to protest vaccine passports and other requirements their governments have imposed in hopes of ending the coronavirus pandemic. Demonstrations took place in Athens, Helsinki, London, Paris and Stockholm on Saturday. In Paris, demonstrators protested the introduction of a new COVID-19 pass starting Monday. The pass requirement will ban unvaccinated individuals from domestic flights, sports events, bars, cinemas and other leisure venues. In Sweden, where vaccine certificates are required to attend indoor events with more than 50 people, some 3,000 demonstrators marched though central Stockholm. Swedish media reported that representatives from the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement attended the action with a banner.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Nato sending more fighter jets and ships to eastern Europe as war fears grow

Nato says it’s sending additional ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe as fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine grew.Secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said Nato would take “all necessary measures” to protect and defend allies.“We will always respond to any deterioration of our security environment, including through strengthening our collective defence,” Mr Stoltenberg said.To bolster Nato’s presence in eastern Europe, allies have announced various deployments in support of Ukraine. Denmark is sending a war ship to the Baltic Sea and is set to deploy four F-16 fighter jets to Lithuania in support of Nato’s long-standing air-policing mission in...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS

