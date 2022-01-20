ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Chase Sui Wonders joins Apple's 'City on Fire' series

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe forthcoming Apple TV+ series "City on Fire" has signed Chase Sui Wonders, from "On the Rocks," and "Betty," to star in the eight-part crime drama. Apple announced its dramatisation of best-selling novel "City on Fire" in...

forums.appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Apple TV+ Lands Godzilla & Titans Series Based On Legendary’s Monsterverse

In a massive deal that expands on Legendary’s Monsterverse, Apple TV+ has ordered a new live-action series featuring Godzilla and the Titans. Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch. The series will be produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black — who will also serve as showrunner — and Matt Fraction, alongside Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell...
TV SERIES
hivplusmag.com

WhiteLotus Star Murray Bartlett Joins Hulu’s New Chippendales Series

Australian hunk Murray Bartlett is joining Hulu’s upcoming limited series Immigrant, about Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee, and fans are already applauding the casting choice. Bartlett is set to appear as choreographer and producer Nick De Noia, who worked with Banerjee (played here by Kumail Nanjiani) to...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Blade star Mahershala Ali joins new thriller series

Marvel's Blade and Luke Cage star Mahershala Ali has signed up to star in new thriller series The Plot. Variety reports that the limited series, which Ali will also executive produce, will see the Oscar-winning actor play a struggling author named Jacob, who has not written a successful novel for a long time and who is primed to seize any opportunity that might come along to help revive his career.
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

Trailer For Uma Thurman's Apple TV+ Thriller Series SUSPICION

The first trailer has just dropped for the upcoming AppleTV+ thriller series Suspicion, which stars Uma Thurman. Thurman plays a high-profile CEO living in New York City, “where her son is taken by four mysterious, masked kidnappers at a hotel. As the FBI and the U.K.’s National Crime Agency set their eyes on four seemingly ordinary British citizens staying at the hotel, they scramble to prove their innocence — but not everyone can be trusted.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Schwartz
Deadline

‘Bad Monkey’: Ana Villafañe, Rob Delaney Among Cast To Join Vince Vaughn In Bill Lawrence’s Apple TV+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Apple has rounded out the ensemble cast for drama Bad Monkey, written and executive produced by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence. Ana Villafañe (Younger), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), newcomer Ahmed Elhaj and Arturo Luis Soria (Insatiable) are set as series regulars, joining Vince Vaughn, who also serves as EP, Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Meredith Hagner. Based on Carl Hiaasen’s popular 2013 novel, Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Last Of Us’: Storm Reid Joins HBO’s Post-Apocalypse Series

Since last year, HBO has been shooting their high-profile series adaptation of the beloved narrative-focused video game “The Last of Us” in Calgary. The series takes place 20 years after a deadly virus, how timely, has destroyed modern civilization. It focuses on Joel, who is tasked to smuggle Ellie (a 14-year old girl) from an oppressive quarantine zone to the Fireflies, a group searching for a cure. It is a brutal and emotional adventure across America that should make for some compelling television.
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘The Kings of Napa’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you’re looking for a new and exciting drama to enjoy, you’re in luck. A brand-new series from acclaimed showrunner, writer, and producer Janine Sherman Barrois, “The Kings of Napa,” makes its debut on OWN this week. The series premiere of “The Kings of Napa” premieres live on Tuesday, January 11 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.
MOBILE, AL
darkhorizons.com

Five Join Disney’s YA “National Treasure” Series

Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano and Jordan Rodrigues have all been set as series regulars opposite Lisette Alexis in the young adult-skewing “National Treasure” TV series for the Disney+ service. The series is being dubbed “an expansion” of the “National Treasure” movie franchise, this...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sui#Nyu#Hbo#City On Fire#Savage#Apple Studios
Apple Insider

Godzilla and the Titans original series coming to Apple TV+

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple TV+ has announced a series order for a brand new live-action series focused on Godzilla and the Titans based on Legendary's Monsterverse franchise.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Big City Greens’ Tunes Up With Disney Channel & Disney+ Movie Musical; Animated Series Lands Season 4 Order

EXCLUSIVE: Disney’s No. 1 show, Big City Greens, is getting a movie musical spinoff for both Disney Channel and Disney+, while also receiving a fourth-season renewal from Disney Channel. Season 3 premieres February 12. With the fourth season, the series from creators Chris and Shane Houghton will tally more than 100 episodes, the show already being a Daytime Emmy-winning and Annie Award-nominated comedy. Said Ayo Davis, PResident of Disney Branded Television: “Chris, Shane and their crew made this decision an easy one because they consistently turn their wellspring of bold ideas into entertainment that connects with kids and families, and appeals to fans of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Surprise! ‘Criminal Minds’ Was 2021’s Most-Streamed TV Show in the U.S.

Netflix has pumped billions of dollars into original programming — but overall, its library of older licensed TV shows far outperforms homegrown hits like “Squid Game” or “Bridgerton.” In 2021 on Netflix, “Criminal Minds,” the crime-drama procedural that aired on CBS from 2005-20, scored as the most-viewed TV show among U.S. streaming platforms tracked by Nielsen. The 12 seasons of “Criminal Minds” available on Netflix registered an estimated 33.9 billion minutes watched last year by American viewers, per Nielsen. The show’s cast over the years included Mandy Patinkin, Thomas Gibson, Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Aisha Tyler. The...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Supernatural’ Re-Watch Podcast Gets Launch Date; ‘Central Park’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

A re-watch podcast for popular fantasy-drama series “Supernatural,” titled “Supernatural Then and Now,” is set to launch Jan. 24. Hosted by Richard Speight, Jr. and Rob Benedict (who played the angel Gabriel and God in the series), “Supernatural Then and Now” will feature behind-the-scenes stories with cast, crew and producers of “Supernatural” — from favorite memories on set to conversations about mythology in the writers’ room. “We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of ‘Supernatural’ have given us over the years. We’re excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Dawson's Creek' Alum Joins 'Fatal Attraction' Reboot Series at Paramount+

Joshua Jackson will star in the Paramount+ series based on Fatal Attraction, opposite Lizzy Caplan. Jackson is best known for starring as Pacey Witter on Dawson's Creek and recently starred in Peacock's limited series Dr. Death. The actor also worked on a ViacomCBS property in the past, having starred in the first four seasons of Showtime's The Affair.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy