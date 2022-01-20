ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Vols ranked No. 19 in preseason poll

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0te2W4_0dqslFRM00

Tennessee is ranked No. 19 in D1Baseball’s preseason poll.

Tennessee won 50 games in 2021. The Vols won the Southeastern Conference east division championship and appeared in the College World Series.

Tennessee is one of eight SEC teams ranked in the poll. Texas, an opponent of Tennessee, is ranked No. 1.

Arkansas (No. 2), Vanderbilt (No. 3), Mississippi State (No. 4), Ole Miss (No. 5), LSU (No. 8), Florida (No. 9) and Georgia (No. 16) are ranked in the top-25.

The Vols open its 2022 campaign Feb. 18 against Georgia Southern at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m. EST.

Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Tennessee#The College World Series#Sec#Lsu#Georgia Southern#Volswire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Vols in the NBA: Jan. 23 recap

Four former University of Tennessee players competed in the NBA Sunday. Two others did not play due to a coach’s decision and one other was inactive. In Orlando, the Magic defeated Chicago, 114-95, at Amway Center. Admiral Schofield played 22 minutes for Orlando. He had six points, three assists,...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

70K+
Followers
116K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy