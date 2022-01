The New York Rangers didn’t hold up their end of the bargain Friday night. They had a tilt for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division with the Carolina Hurricanes and the Hurricanes completely outplayed them for the majority of the game. They won most of the puck battles and took advantage of plays off faceoffs. Both teams have 56 points, but the Hurricanes have four games in hand, while the Pittsburgh Penguins sit one point behind with a game in hand on the Blueshirts in the Metro.

