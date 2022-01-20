Denver weather: Chilly temps to kick off Thursday before another day of possible snow

Julie McCullough scrapes away the thick ice on her windshield after having to resort to useing a liquid deicer on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Denver. Timothy Hurst, The Gazette

The National Weather Service in Boulder has one piece of advice for those traveling Thursday morning.

"Take it slow," the weather service tweeted.

The weather service says roads are still icy from Wednesday's freezing drizzle. In Denver, temps are expected to stay in the low 20s before a high of near 43 degrees with sunny skies on Thursday.

But expect more wintery conditions Friday, with up to a 60% chance of snow after 11 a.m., the weather service predicts. The city could see a high near 42 degrees.

The weekend calls for sunny skies, with a high near 42 degrees on Saturday and temps in the low 50s on Sunday.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43. South wind 3-6 mph.

Friday: Snow likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5-9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 42. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53.