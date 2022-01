Proctor & Gale announced plan to raise prices on a number of its products in an effort to protect its profit margins in the face of climbing commodity and freight costs. According to CNBC, the company said on its Wednesday earnings call that it has already informed retailers that the prices on fabric care products will increase effective Feb. 28. Those price hikes would affect products such as Tide detergent and Downy dryer sheets.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO