To the surprise of no one, the Tennessee Titans made official what was expected, activating running back Derrick Henry from the injured reserve. Henry, who broke the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot on Oct. 31 at Indianapolis, had surgery a few days later and has not played yet. The Titans designated him for return during the final week of the regular season, opening a 21-day window for his return to action.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO