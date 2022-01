It’s scary when the power goes out, no matter where you live. Things are even worse during a major event like a hurricane or storm. Everything is dark, nothing is powered on, there is no heat, no appliances are working, nothing. You’re never quite sure when the power is going to come back on. It could be minutes, hours, days, or even longer — and very few people are prepared for a long blackout. The longer the outage the more troublesome the experience.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO