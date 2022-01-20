UK lawmaker says Johnson critics face government ‘blackmail’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been branded a “charlatan” by an SNP MP at an independence rally.Stephen Flynn was among those who marched from Glasgow’s George Square to Glasgow Green on Saturday, calling on the Prime Minister to quit over parties held at Downing Street during lockdown.The Aberdeen South MP said Scotland’s problems would not be fixed by Mr Johnson’s resignation and only Scottish independence would be the way forward.“As you know, as I know, as everyone up and down Scotland knows, this Prime Minister is a charlatan, this Prime Minister is corrupt and this Prime Minister is a liar,”...
