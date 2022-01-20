Police Investigating Grisly Death in Downtown Lubbock
Authorities are investigating what they’re calling a gruesome scene Thursday morning, January 20th, in Downtown Lubbock. The...awesome98.com
Authorities are investigating what they’re calling a gruesome scene Thursday morning, January 20th, in Downtown Lubbock. The...awesome98.com
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0