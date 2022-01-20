ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins To Compete To Be Steelers' Starter

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers will be searching for a new starting quarterback this...

CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Dwayne Haskins News

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a couple of options at starting quarterback for the 2022 season, though none are very proven. Both Dwayne Haskins and Mason Rudolph figure to be in the mix for the team’s starting quarterback job in 2022, following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. While the Steelers could...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Fowler: Steelers Expected To Place Original Round Tender On QB Dwayne Haskins

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to place an original round/right of first refusal tender on QB Dwayne Haskins this offseason. Fowler tweeted the news earlier Sunday morning. This move comes as no surprise, especially given Haskins’ recent comments that the Steelers told him he’d...
NFL
pistolsfiringblog.com

Mason Rudolph

Has anyone heard anything good about Mason getting a chance next season? Most of what I have seen is very negative. Maybe the coaches at OSU should find someone who could evaluate quarterback talent and then develop it. That alone might take OSU to the next level. robert28 January 22,...
STILLWATER, OK
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers reportedly plan to offer Dwayne Haskins a Restricted Free Agent Tender

The Pittsburgh Steelers have many questions when it comes to their roster for the 2022 NFL season. With Ben Roethlisberger assumed to be heading into retirement, the Steelers have a big question at the quarterback position for next year. With Mason Rudolph the only quarterback under contract for 2022, the Steelers also have Dwayne Haskins as a Restricted Free Agent (RFA). According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers have indicated to Haskins they are going to offer an original-round restricted free agent tender.
NFL
